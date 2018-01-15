Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Laughlin Center in Sewickley to offer free screenings day for kids age 3 to 7

Christina Sheleheda | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Laughlin Children's Center is launching a new screening program, allowing parents to have their children evaluated for delays — in an one hour.

On Jan. 26, therapists at the center will be on site to evaluate children — ages 3 through 7 — in the four following disciplines: occupational, speech, psychology and academic. Clinicians will use age-based standardized testing to evaluate children who might present with difficulties in any of the above categories. Children will either pass or fail each portion of the screening, and parents will receive a written summary of the evaluations.

Douglas Florey, executive director, said the center evaluates more than 1,000 preschool and primary school children each year, just for communication (speech) disorders.

“We wanted to do a screening that was all four disciplines,” Florey said. “The children will work in small groups, with each clinician spending around 20 minutes evaluating them. After they've been evaluated in one area, they will move on to the next area. The clinicians will talk with each other to take an interdisciplinary approach.”

This method, Florey said, took months to plan. A local foundation — whom Florey declined to name, asking that it remain anonymous — will underwrite the cost of launching the screening.

“Communication — speech — disorder is probably the easiest for parents to pick up on,” Florey said. “So, most of the children we see for that are fairly young. We see children, mostly second-graders and older, for academic therapy. Occupational therapy has children of all ages, and our psychologists see children of all ages, up to age 13.”

Florey believes the center, and these screenings, can provide convenience to parents seeking therapy for their children.

“I think the convenience is huge for a lot of families. We are known for our services. And we make children feel comfortable because we are nonthreatening,” Florey said.

“For 60 minutes of your time, you can walk away knowing that everything is great, or that your child needs further evaluation. These screenings are as important as any well-check. Any and all children should be evaluated.”

Christina Sheleheda is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

