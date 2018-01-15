'Puppy Bowl' player hails from Animal Friends in Ohio Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most dogs play ball in their backyard. Dak does it in the national spotlight.

The 6-month-old treeing walker coonhound will compete in “Puppy Bowl XIV,” which airs at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 on Animal Planet.

Dak is one of 90 pups to be featured in the annual Super Bowl Sunday showdown between Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

The network scoured shelters and rescue organizations across the country to find tough, yet adorable, competitors.

In the fall, Animal Friends spokeswoman Shannon Tremblay received an email from the “Puppy Bowl” casting department, asking if there were any young canines at the Ohio Township shelter who fit that description.

Dak, formerly known as Aquaman, had just arrived from another organization with his mom (Wonder Woman) and eight littermates.

Now he's the first Animal Friends' resident to grace the gridiron.

“We are so thrilled that we're a part of it,” Tremblay says. “We cannot wait to see one of our alum be featured (and hopefully score as many touchdowns as possible) and to get Animal Friends' lifesaving mission in front of the entire ‘Puppy Bowl' viewing audience.”

The competition was filmed in New York City in October, shortly before Dak found his forever home.

Sarah Birckbichler and her boyfriend D.J. Dorko of Carrick had recently tried to adopt another dog, but someone beat them to the homeless pooch.

To mend his love's broken heart, Dorko decided to visit area shelters and find a perfect match. When he saw Dak, he immediately summoned Birckbichler to Animal Friends.

“I was overwhelmed with how cute and playful and well-behaved he was,” she says.

Only after signing the adoption papers and renaming him did they learn of Dak's celebrity status.

Birckbichler and Dorko plan to watch the “Puppy Bowl” with family and friends and cheer as Team Ruff vies for the ... Lombarky Trophy.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.