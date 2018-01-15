Battle brews over commercial use of Dundee Farm in Sewickley Heights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owners of a farm in Sewickley Heights are fighting a borough violation notice that says they aren't allowed to offer classes and hold weddings on the sprawling 32-acre property.

The borough issued a violation notice in October to Scott and Theresa Fetterolf, owners of Dundee Farm at the corner of Blackburn and Scaife roads, saying that those uses aren't allowed in the historical rural-residential district, the designation throughout most the borough.

The couple appealed.

A zoning board hearing and meeting is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 23 in the municipal building on Country Club Road..

Owner Theresa Fetterolf on Monday referred comment to her attorney, Alisa Carr.

Carr, a partner in the Leech Tishman firm, said she could not comment.

The company's Facebook page describes Dundee Farm and Fields, LLC as “a Pennsylvania USDA recognized farm” with a yarn and wool shop, apiary, weekly CSA/farmstand, agricultural educational classes and an adaptive farming program. The limited liability corporation was formed in 2015, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

In the historical rural-residential district, classes are permitted with a variance, which means the property owner has to seek permission, and the zoning board would vote on the request.

Borough Manager Katie Stringent said there has been no variance request on behalf of Dundee Farm to offer classes, or for any other reason. Commercial uses — such as using a property as a wedding venue or use of the property as “place of worship” or “place of assembly” — are not permitted in a historical rural-residential district, Stringent said.

Zoning hearing board Chairman Charles Thorne on Monday did not return a call seeking comment by the Sewickley Herald's print deadline. Borough council member Thomas Pangburn on Monday declined comment.

A decision of the zoning hearing board could be appealed to Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

The move comes at a time when borough leaders are working to preserve the character of the community. A 2014 “pattern book” lays out the community's history, offers guidance on development and architectural standards.

Wealthy families built mansions, cottages and farms in Sewickley Heights in the 19th and early 20th century. The Allegheny Country Club drew even more people to the community.

Dundee Farm is the former home of the late Nancy Doyle Chalfant, one of the founders of Verland, a nonprofit serving people with disabilities. Her 2012 obituary on legacy.com noted, “Nancy was known for her hospitality, and opened her home, and her beloved Dundee Farm, to church retreats, seminary picnics, youth groups and many other organizations she supported.” She died at age 98.

The Fetterolfs acquired the property in 2003, according to Allegheny County real estate records.

Kimberly Palmiero is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.