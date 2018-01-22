Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Quaker Valley weighing options for Edgeworth mansion

Kimberly Palmiero | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
The stone, Colonial-Revival style home, constructed in 1904 for the Walker family and known locally as the Muottas, is located on the Edgeworth property in a spot Quaker Valley school leaders said makes it impossible to build around.
Sewickley Valley Historical Society
The stone, Colonial-Revival style home, constructed in 1904 for the Walker family and known locally as the Muottas, is located on the Edgeworth property in a spot Quaker Valley school leaders said makes it impossible to build around.

Updated 8 hours ago

A modern Quaker Valley High School could have some historic touches in the form of a century-old manse located on a likely site for the new building.

A stone, Colonial-Revival style home, constructed in 1904 for the Walker family and known locally as the Muottas, is located on the Edgeworth property in a spot school leaders said makes it impractical to build around.

Superintendent Heidi Ondek and school board President Sarah Heres said the district is committed to honoring the home's history and has been in talks with the Sewickley Valley Historical Society.

Ondek said the district wants to “do the right thing with this historic home that happens to be in the way, but could be repurposed perhaps, (we are) certainly exploring all creative options.”

Certain features of the home could be incorporated into a new high school, said Harton Semple, historical society president. He noted that the library is particularly striking, featuring a mural.

However, there won't be any immediate decisions regarding the home. Quaker Valley has an option to buy the land and home for up to $7.5 million from Three Rivers Trust. The sale isn't yet finalized, but officials last week said they hope to close soon.

Business leader William Walker and his wife Jane, commissioned Muottas by famed architects Alden and Harlow, built with locally quarried stone. Several family members had homes constructed nearby.

“The Walkers were community-minded and generous, and their legacy is in their heirs who continue to assist the community,” Semple said.

The Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation issued a plaque for the home in 1995 which recognizes it as part of local history but does not bestow special preservation protections.

Moving the 10,000-square-foot home — again — isn't a likely scenario.

Billionaire businessman Thomas Tull had the residence moved closer to Camp Meeting Road in 2016 to make way for a new residence for him and his family.

He later opted not to build on the property.

Ondek said experts advise “it's structurally risky to move again,” and that district officials have been talking with those in the community to weigh the options.

“The conversations are very fruitful and very positive and constructive around really honoring the history,” Ondek said.

Kimberly Palmiero is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.