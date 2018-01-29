Sewickley Parking Authority chairman: Free holiday parking was 'abused'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Complaints about the pay stations can be placed by calling the parking authority at 412-741-1149.

Customers who experience problems with the Meter Feeder app can call 1-844-463-7275.

A decision by Sewickley Borough leaders to offer free parking in the business district throughout December was a gift to some drivers and a lump of coal to others.

“Unfortunately, many of the individuals we were trying to help by having all-day, free parking were abused,” Sewickley Parking Authority Chairman Tom DeFazio said.

DeFazio said the borough's Green Street lot — near The Tull Family Theater and Pizza Roma — “typically full by 9 a.m., which is typically not the case.”

At a November meeting, borough council decided to make parking free throughout December fueled in part by a $6,000 donation from the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce. That money helped offset the fact that the parking authority will not be making a lease payment to the borough in December.

Leading up to the holiday month, chamber President Brigitte Nguyen said the financial support was given on behalf of local businesses, patrons and the community.

“You can look at this contribution as an early Christmas gift for all the frustration faced with the new parking system implemented this year,” she said at the time. “Our hope is that free parking will draw more customers to enjoy the shops and restaurants Sewickley has to offer this holiday season.”

She could not be reached for comment before the Herald's print deadline.

This year, DeFazio said, the parking authority “will have to analyze what actually occurred and determine an appropriate course of action aimed at helping both the businesses, as well as those looking for a convenient place to park.”

For over a year, borough leaders have tried to appease angry drivers, many of whom are frustrated by malfunctioning pay stations, increased prices and switching from traditional devices.

In late 2016, more than solar-powered machines replaced Sewickley's roughly 500 on-street and municipal parking lot meters.

The devices work off of a user's license plate number and accept quarters, dollar bills and credit cards. Drivers also can use the Meter Feeder app to pay remotely.

Higher rates went into effect last March and, DeFazio said, although revenues have increased over prior years, costs for debt service on the pay stations and signage have increased as well.

Sewickley averages between $32,000 and $34,000 a month in revenue through ticketing and parking fees.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.