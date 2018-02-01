Sewickley Herald seeks Man, Woman, Citizen of the Year nominees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's time again to highlight community members who make the Sewickley Valley a better place.

You, our readers, again are invited to help this community newspaper select honorees for the Sewickley Herald's Man, Woman and Citizens of the Year.

From now through Feb. 28, we'll look for your recommendations on those who have given to the community.

Send us a few paragraphs detailing the achievements of an individual or group whom you think should be honored.

Include your name, phone number and email address so we can learn more about your choices.

Letters can be sent to the Sewickley Herald, 504 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143 or emailed to rcherry@tribweb.com.

Honorees will be named in the March 8 edition of the Sewickley Herald in print and online.

In the spring, the Herald will host its annual honors celebration, when the community gathers to salute a new set of honorees. We will announce details of our event in the coming weeks.

From the beginning more than 40 years ago, B.G. Shields, then editor of the Herald, established the award to honor select individuals who had contributed above and beyond, in quiet ways or on the public stage, as documented in the pages of the paper.

And we've done so ever since, from our first honorees — Gloria Berry and District Justice James Russo, to our most recent group of honorees — Floyd Faulkner, Terri Tunick, Parker Redcross, and The Tull Family Theater.