Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Sewickley

Sewickley Herald seeks Man, Woman, Citizen of the Year nominees

Bobby Cherry
Bobby Cherry | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Floyd Faulkner, the Sewickley Herald Man of the Year, stands for a photo at Sewickley Valley YMCA's Oasis teen center Thursday, April 6, 2017. Faulkner was chosen as the man of the year for his commitment to children and youth engagement.
The Sewickley Herald's 2014 Man of the Year Wayne Murphy stands for a photo inside the Sewickley Public Library on Wednesday, March 18, 2015.
Terri Tunick stands for a photo inside Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital Thursday, April 13, 2017. Tunic was named the Sewickley Herald Woman of the Year for her work among several groups and organizations in the Sewickley Valley including the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board of directors, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Sewickley Valley and Child Health Association of Sewickley.
The Tull Family Theater executive director Carolina Beyers (from left), board vice president Susan Kaminski, board secretary Jan Pereira and board member Tim Hadfield stand for a photo in the lobby of the theater Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The Tull Family Theater has been named the Sewickley Herald Citizen of the Year for the organization's work to bring quality cultural and educational films and programming to the Sewickley Valley.
The Sewickley Herald's 2014 Woman of the Year Eleanor Friedman sit for a photo inside her Sewickley home Wednesday, March 18, 2015.
Updated 16 hours ago

It's time again to highlight community members who make the Sewickley Valley a better place.

You, our readers, again are invited to help this community newspaper select honorees for the Sewickley Herald's Man, Woman and Citizens of the Year.

From now through Feb. 28, we'll look for your recommendations on those who have given to the community.

Send us a few paragraphs detailing the achievements of an individual or group whom you think should be honored.

Include your name, phone number and email address so we can learn more about your choices.

Letters can be sent to the Sewickley Herald, 504 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143 or emailed to rcherry@tribweb.com.

Honorees will be named in the March 8 edition of the Sewickley Herald in print and online.

In the spring, the Herald will host its annual honors celebration, when the community gathers to salute a new set of honorees. We will announce details of our event in the coming weeks.

From the beginning more than 40 years ago, B.G. Shields, then editor of the Herald, established the award to honor select individuals who had contributed above and beyond, in quiet ways or on the public stage, as documented in the pages of the paper.

And we've done so ever since, from our first honorees — Gloria Berry and District Justice James Russo, to our most recent group of honorees — Floyd Faulkner, Terri Tunick, Parker Redcross, and The Tull Family Theater.

