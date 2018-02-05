Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

St. James School in Sewickley celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Photos By Kristina Serafini | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Sixth-grader Michaela William (clockwise from top), sixth-grader Victoria Plunkard, second-grader Connor Walsch, second-grader Maura Payne and second-grader Brielle William work on cards thanking local police and firemen at St. James School in Sewickley on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The service project was one of several that students participated in during Catholic Schools Week.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sixth-grader Michaela William (clockwise from top), sixth-grader Victoria Plunkard, second-grader Connor Walsch, second-grader Maura Payne and second-grader Brielle William work on cards thanking local police and firemen at St. James School in Sewickley on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The service project was one of several that students participated in during Catholic Schools Week.
Second-grader Brielle William (right) shows classmate Maura Payne the card she was working on to thank local police and firemen for their service at St. James School in Sewickley on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The service project was one of several that students participated in during Catholic Schools Week.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Second-grader Brielle William (right) shows classmate Maura Payne the card she was working on to thank local police and firemen for their service at St. James School in Sewickley on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The service project was one of several that students participated in during Catholic Schools Week.
Sixth-grader Noah Palm looks toward classmates as he holds a sign thanking local police and firemen for their service during an assembly at St. James School in Sewickley on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Students made the signs and cards for police and firemen, as well as participated in other service projects, as part of Catholic Schools Week. The activities were sponsored by the Home and School Association.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sixth-grader Noah Palm looks toward classmates as he holds a sign thanking local police and firemen for their service during an assembly at St. James School in Sewickley on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Students made the signs and cards for police and firemen, as well as participated in other service projects, as part of Catholic Schools Week. The activities were sponsored by the Home and School Association.
Sixth-grader Marina DeNinno presents Sewickley police Officer Dave Yurkovac with a basket of cards as Edgeworth police Chief John English looks on during an assembly to thank local police and firemen for their service at St. James School in Sewickley on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Students made the signs and cards for police and firemen, as well as participated in other service projects, as part of Catholic Schools Week. The activities were sponsored by the Home and School Association.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sixth-grader Marina DeNinno presents Sewickley police Officer Dave Yurkovac with a basket of cards as Edgeworth police Chief John English looks on during an assembly to thank local police and firemen for their service at St. James School in Sewickley on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Students made the signs and cards for police and firemen, as well as participated in other service projects, as part of Catholic Schools Week. The activities were sponsored by the Home and School Association.
Students dance to 'YMCA' at St. James School in Sewickley on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. As part of Catholic Schools Week activities, whenever students heard music over the loud speaker on Thursday, they were permitted to stop what they were doing and dance.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Students dance to 'YMCA' at St. James School in Sewickley on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. As part of Catholic Schools Week activities, whenever students heard music over the loud speaker on Thursday, they were permitted to stop what they were doing and dance.
First-grader Francesca Buzzelli plugs her ears as classmates scream and dance to 'YMCA' at St. James School in Sewickley on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. As part of Catholic Schools Week activities, whenever students heard music over the loud speaker on Thursday, they were permitted to stop what they were doing and dance.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
First-grader Francesca Buzzelli plugs her ears as classmates scream and dance to 'YMCA' at St. James School in Sewickley on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. As part of Catholic Schools Week activities, whenever students heard music over the loud speaker on Thursday, they were permitted to stop what they were doing and dance.

Updated 6 minutes ago

St. James School students and staff celebrated Catholic Schools Week Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

The Sewickley school held events and activities throughout the week.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review photojournalist. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @KristinaS_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me