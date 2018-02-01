Quaker Valley finalizes $7.5M purchase of land for future high school

Quaker Valley School District on Wednesday finalized the $7.5 million purchase of 128 acres in Leet, Edgeworth and Leetsdale with the intent of building a new high school on the site.

District Spokesperson Angela Conigliaro confirmed the purchase was finalized Wednesday.

Closing on the sale came after board members on Monday, in a unanimous vote, approved a resolution authorizing the purchase from Three Rivers Trust, ratifying a motion approved by board members in May to enter a sales agreement for the land. The resolution was listed on the Jan. 29 school board agenda solely as “resolution 2018-02.”

The resolution also reaffirmed that the deed will be transferred to the district “in lieu of condemnation” – or as a tax exempt transaction.

“This was quite a moment for this board and the district, as we pass this resolution and sign some papers, that we really have a vision of the future high school of Quaker Valley. We at least have its location,” board President Sarah Heres said after the resolution's passage. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Joseph Marrone, director of administrative services, said after the meeting that the motion preserves the district's legal right so that it does not have to pay real estate transfer taxes on the purchase.

That will save both the district and the property's seller $75.000 each.

Since board members approved the sales agreement in May, engineers completed drilling and surveying of the land and district leaders determined if governmental approvals could be received for a high school project on the site.

District leaders have said they plan to seek voter approval In the form of a referendum to allow the district to borrow $70 million for the construction of a new high school. However, they have said the school could cost more or less than $70 million.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.