Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Sewickley

Quaker Valley finalizes $7.5M purchase of land for future high school

Stephanie Hacke | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Quaker Valley High School
Quaker Valley High School

Updated 18 hours ago

Quaker Valley School District on Wednesday finalized the $7.5 million purchase of 128 acres in Leet, Edgeworth and Leetsdale with the intent of building a new high school on the site.

District Spokesperson Angela Conigliaro confirmed the purchase was finalized Wednesday.

Closing on the sale came after board members on Monday, in a unanimous vote, approved a resolution authorizing the purchase from Three Rivers Trust, ratifying a motion approved by board members in May to enter a sales agreement for the land. The resolution was listed on the Jan. 29 school board agenda solely as “resolution 2018-02.”

The resolution also reaffirmed that the deed will be transferred to the district “in lieu of condemnation” – or as a tax exempt transaction.

“This was quite a moment for this board and the district, as we pass this resolution and sign some papers, that we really have a vision of the future high school of Quaker Valley. We at least have its location,” board President Sarah Heres said after the resolution's passage. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Joseph Marrone, director of administrative services, said after the meeting that the motion preserves the district's legal right so that it does not have to pay real estate transfer taxes on the purchase.

That will save both the district and the property's seller $75.000 each.

Since board members approved the sales agreement in May, engineers completed drilling and surveying of the land and district leaders determined if governmental approvals could be received for a high school project on the site.

District leaders have said they plan to seek voter approval In the form of a referendum to allow the district to borrow $70 million for the construction of a new high school. However, they have said the school could cost more or less than $70 million.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me