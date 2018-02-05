Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Osborne students celebrate 100th day of school

Photos By Kristina Serafini | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
First-grader Lila Smith, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, stands for a photo at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
First-grader Lila Smith, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, stands for a photo at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
First-grader Jordan Morgan tends to his leg as he hobbles around Kristen McKnight's classroom dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
First-grader Jordan Morgan tends to his leg as he hobbles around Kristen McKnight's classroom dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
First-grader William Webster, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, colors inside Kristen McKnight's classroom at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
First-grader William Webster, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, colors inside Kristen McKnight's classroom at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Wearing a headscarf and bath robe, first-grader Tabitha Hydzik draws on the dry erase board inside Kristen McKnight's classroom at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. First-grade students dressed as 100-year-olds for the 100th day of school.
Wearing a headscarf and bath robe, first-grader Tabitha Hydzik draws on the dry erase board inside Kristen McKnight's classroom at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. First-grade students dressed as 100-year-olds for the 100th day of school.
First-grader Angelina L'Altrelli Rippole, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, looks up from her schoolwork inside Kristen McKnight's classroom at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
First-grader Angelina L'Altrelli Rippole, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, looks up from her schoolwork inside Kristen McKnight's classroom at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Students watch as first-grader Sofia Cheikhi, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, holds her back while she walks hunched over into the Osborne Elementary School cafeteria on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Sofia said her 100-year-old character name was Mrs. Crack-Back.
Students watch as first-grader Sofia Cheikhi, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, holds her back while she walks hunched over into the Osborne Elementary School cafeteria on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Sofia said her 100-year-old character name was Mrs. Crack-Back.
First-grader Jet Tomales, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, wipes his mouth with his sleeve as he eats lunch with classmates at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
First-grader Jet Tomales, dressed as a 100-year-old for the 100th day of school, wipes his mouth with his sleeve as he eats lunch with classmates at Osborne Elementary on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Osborne Elementary School first-graders celebrated the district's 100th day of school by dressing as 100 year olds on Feb. 2. Edgeworth students will celebrate the 100th day on Feb. 6.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review photojournalist. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @KristinaS_trib.

