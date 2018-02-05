Yankello's in Sewickley to close showroom, change approach
Updated 15 hours ago
After more than 56 years, Yankello's Video & Audio in Sewickley is changing how it serves customers.
The longtime Beaver Street business known for selling and repairing televisions and other audio and video equipment will close its showroom Feb. 23, brothers Frank and Mike Yankello said in a letter that will run in the Feb. 8 edition of the Sewickley Herald.
The brothers will continue to offer install and repair services, and also will continue selling televisions and audio equipment on a pre-order basis.
They attributed the change in their business to the decline of brick-and-mortar stores.
“The retail market is changing from brick-and-mortar stores to a phone- and internet-based approach,” the Yankello brothers said in the letter.
The brothers will celebrate its longevity with customers on Feb. 10 and 11 with cake as it begins sales of its showroom inventory.
“It's been a great privilege to have been such a long-standing presence on Beaver Street and we look forward to continuing to service our loyal customers,” the brothers said in the letter.
Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.