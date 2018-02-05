Yankello's in Sewickley to close showroom, change approach

Letter to the Editor

The following letter will run in the Feb. 8 edition of the Sewickley Herald:

Dear editor,

It's been over 56 years since we first started servicing the Sewickley and greater Pittsburgh area.

Thank you for being such a key part of our success. We have decided to make some changes to simplify our business.

The retail market is changing from brick and mortar stores to a phone and internet based approach. We have decided to take a similar approach and want to inform you that we will be closing our showroom effective Feb. 23.

It's very important to note that we will continue to provide install and repair services, as well sell TV and audio equipment on a preorder basis.

Please join us Feb. 10 and 11 for cake to help celebrate our 56 years of on-going business and to participate in our special showroom close-out deals.

You can continue to reach us at the same phone number and email address (412-741-8730 and YankellosTV@gmail.com).

We want to thank you for your patronage and hope to see you for the showroom close-out sale.

It's been a great privilege to have been such a long-standing presence on Beaver Street and we look forward to continuing to service our loyal customers.

Mike and Frank Yankello

Yankello's owners