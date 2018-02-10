300-year-old oak tree falls at Edgeworth Club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Do you have photos and memories of the large oak tree at the Edgeworth Club? Share them on the Sewickley Herald Facebook page.

A more than 300-year-old oak tree outside of the Edgeworth Club is no more.

The massive, iconic tree fell early Saturday morning into the parking lot out front of the private club on East Drive in Edgeworth.

“We're lucky it happened overnight and not during a busy party,” Edgeworth Club spokeswoman Stephanie Stuck said.

Stuck said the club expected cleanup to begin Saturday. She said they hoped to use pieces of the tree inside the club.

On its Facebook page, the club said there would be a “temporary inconvenience related to parking.”The club planned to offer valet service for Saturday evening dinner.

The oak tree, along with a second that is roughly 30 years younger and also on site, were among trees recognized in 1988 on a list of “Pittsburgh's Bicentennial Trees,” published by the Allegheny County Bicentennial Commission.

Bobby Cherry is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.