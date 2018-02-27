Quaker Valley seeks community input as new leader search begins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As part of the district's search for a new superintendent, Quaker Valley leaders are asking the community for input.

Community members and district staff have two options to provide feedback: through a digital survey and through a series of input sessions.

Daytime sessions will be offered at Quaker Valley High School from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at the central administration office in Leetsdale from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 8; Osborne Elementary School, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 14; Edgeworth Elementary School, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 15; Quaker Valley Middle School, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 16.

During the daytime sessions, district staff and community members are able to meet with one-on-one with a member of the executive search team.

An evening session will be available at Quaker Valley Middle School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 8.

The sessions will be conducted by members of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit's Executive Search Committee.

Board members in February approved a $3,000 contract with the AIU's Human Resource Division to lead the search to replace the district's current leader Heidi Ondek, who announced in January her plans to step down as superintendent .

District leaders say the survey and sessions are open to everybody in the community.