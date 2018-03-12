Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Emsworth church to host Blessing of the Bikes event in April

Suzanne Elliott | Monday, March 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

It started out as a comment from a couple of church members and quickly morphed into the first Blessing of the Bikes.

The event, a joint venture of Emsworth Presbyterian Church and St. Andrew's United Presbyterian Church in Sewickley, is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 28 in the parking lot of Emsworth Presbyterian, 73 Hiland Ave.

Rev. Charissa Clark Howe, who serves both churches, said she was asked why her two churches didn't have a Blessing of the Bikes.

“(The member) said he would like to do something like that and asked if I'd be game,” Howe said in an email. “I told him I'm always up for a chance to pray with anyone and told him we'd connect soon about it. A couple of weeks later, an elder from Emsworth UP approached me and said the exact same thing almost word for word.

“These two awesome folks had never met one another, so we all decided this was God clearly saying we needed to reach out and connect in this way with family, friends and local community.”

The event — which is free — will include prayers focused on both the joy of riding a motorcycle, as well as safety. The Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Board will be present to share information and answer questions about their class offerings. Pre-registration can be made at bikeblessing2018.eventbrite.com.

Howe said she does not ride motorcycles, but is concerned about the safety of the people who ride them.

“I am very passionate about being in prayer for our bikers, as well as raising awareness of motorcycle safety,” she said.

Howe said she is anticipating anywhere from 50 to 100 people and hopes to hold the event annually.

If it rains, the service will be held in the sanctuary of the Emsworth church and refreshments will be served in the fellowship area.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-871-2346, selliott@tribweb.com or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

