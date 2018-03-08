Quaker Valley student facing charges after Snapchat threat against school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley leaders said a student who allegedly made a threat on Snapchat against the district's high school is facing charges.

Students and parents alerted school administrators about the post, which was made March 7. The district said the student was off campus at the time the alleged threat was made. The student's identity and the contents of the post were not known.

In a letter emailed to parents, Superintendent Heidi Ondek said the district police Officer Aaron Vanatta and other district leaders “quickly took action.”

“We are thankful to the students and parents for quickly informing the school about the social media post,” Ondek said in the letter. “This incident serves as a reminder to all that school safety is our shared responsibility.”

Ondek said students and parents can send tips to 412-465-3107.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.