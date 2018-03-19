Luxury condos project moves forward in Sewickley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A luxury condominium development featuring penthouses in Sewickley will move forward this spring following a lawsuit filed by two residents.

Zamagias Properties is finalizing the design elements and price, with hopes to apply for a building permit in the next 60 days, company President David Martens said March 13. Construction will take about 14 to 15 months, he said.

Two, four-story buildings with about 24 units will be located between Blackburn Road, Centennial Avenue, and Locust Place.

“These are going to be some of the nicest condominiums in the (area),” he said.

The units will be single-story, with elevator access and parking under the buildings, he said. The condos are designed as two-bedroom units “however our expectation is that people will want to customize,” Martens said.

Council approved the project in 2016, granting a conditional use.

At the time, some residents including several near the development objected to the height and size of the buildings. The condos are slated to be four stories — three stories with a penthouse — where most buildings in town are two stories.

In March 2017, Sewickley residents John LeCornu and Anne Clarke Ronce filed a lawsuit in Common Pleas Court against the borough, arguing that council's decision should be set aside because the public meeting in which council approved the project violated the Sunshine Act. They argued that the room was so crowded, there was no place for everyone to see and hear the proceedings, effectively cutting off some residents from participating in the proceedings.

A judge in December dismissed the complaint. No appeal was filed, borough Manager Kevin Flannery said.

Clarke Ronce said the court decision is “appalling” and that the people in the public meeting room didn't speak for everyone. She said that the bulkiness and height of the proposed condos do not fit in with the character and style of the area, calling the design “overweening.”

Kimberly Palmiero is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.