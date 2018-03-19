Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Luxury condos project moves forward in Sewickley

Kimberly Palmiero | Monday, March 19, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A luxury condominium development featuring penthouses in Sewickley will move forward this spring following a lawsuit filed by two residents.

Zamagias Properties is finalizing the design elements and price, with hopes to apply for a building permit in the next 60 days, company President David Martens said March 13. Construction will take about 14 to 15 months, he said.

Two, four-story buildings with about 24 units will be located between Blackburn Road, Centennial Avenue, and Locust Place.

“These are going to be some of the nicest condominiums in the (area),” he said.

The units will be single-story, with elevator access and parking under the buildings, he said. The condos are designed as two-bedroom units “however our expectation is that people will want to customize,” Martens said.

Council approved the project in 2016, granting a conditional use.

At the time, some residents including several near the development objected to the height and size of the buildings. The condos are slated to be four stories — three stories with a penthouse — where most buildings in town are two stories.

In March 2017, Sewickley residents John LeCornu and Anne Clarke Ronce filed a lawsuit in Common Pleas Court against the borough, arguing that council's decision should be set aside because the public meeting in which council approved the project violated the Sunshine Act. They argued that the room was so crowded, there was no place for everyone to see and hear the proceedings, effectively cutting off some residents from participating in the proceedings.

A judge in December dismissed the complaint. No appeal was filed, borough Manager Kevin Flannery said.

Clarke Ronce said the court decision is “appalling” and that the people in the public meeting room didn't speak for everyone. She said that the bulkiness and height of the proposed condos do not fit in with the character and style of the area, calling the design “overweening.”

Kimberly Palmiero is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me