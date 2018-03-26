Quaker Valley leaders consider move to full-day kindergarten

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley school board members will meet at 7 p.m. April 10 and 17 for workshop sessions and at 7 p.m. April 23 for the monthly legislative meeting. All meetings will be held at Edgeworth Elementary School, 200 Meadow Lane in Edgeworth.

Quaker Valley School District could move to a full-day kindergarten program as early as next school year in an effort to save money.

The idea to switch from a2 p.m. dismissal to full-day kindergarten program currently is at the “investigation and discussion level,” Assistant Superintendent Andrew Surloff said. A proposal to move to a full-day kindergarten program could reach the school board in April.

In a time when school districts across the state continue to struggle to balance their budgets due to “underfunding” coming from the state, districts need to look at ways to “better use resources without making cuts to programs,” he said.

“Kindergarten is that very rare case where we can add programming and still save money,” Surloff said.

Moving to a full-day kindergarten program would save $125,000 a year by eliminating a bus run, Surloff said. There would be no additional costs and no added staff for the full-day program.

Parents apparently liked the idea, too. A survey of incoming kindergarten parents indicated 77 percent of them were in favor of the district moving to full-day kindergarten, Surloff said. Current kindergarten and first-grade parents were 70 percent in favor of the change.

The full-day kindergarten program's schedule would be similar to first grade, Surloff said. With the extra time — keeping kindergarten students at school until the end of the day — they could have routine “specials,” or art, music, physical education and library classes formally added into their schedule.

Kindergarten registration is under way for the 2018-19 school year. Surloff said district leaders have “clearly communicated” full-day kindergarten could be an option.

If school board members approve the move to full-day kindergarten, a letter would mailed home and published on the district website to notify families, Surloff said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.