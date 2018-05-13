Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

St. Stephen's in Sewickley expands education with Classical Academy

Stephanie Hacke | Sunday, May 13, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Church in Sewickley
St. Stephen’s Church
St. Stephen’s Church in Sewickley

Updated 5 hours ago

Leaders at St. Stephen's Church in Sewickley are looking to expand on a prospering preschool and kindergarten program by adding a unique educational program for first through third graders starting next school year.

St. Stephen's Classical Academy, offering core educational courses for first- through third-graders four days a week, will open for the 2018-19 school year. Enrollment will take place through mid-summer.

Operating out of classrooms at St. Stephen's Church in Sewickley, the school will utilize the University Model, a cross between private education and at-home learning.

“As far as we can tell, this is the only University Model school in the area. You have homeschool co-ops on one side and private schools on the other,” associate pastor Steve Palmer said.

Students will take classes Monday through Thursday at the classical academy to learn core subjects including math, history and language arts, Palmer said. On Fridays, children will be under their parents guidance, where learning arts and sporting activities will be up to individual families.

St. Stephen's Church is lining up partnerships between local organizations to ensure students can attend art and nature classes at their facilities on Fridays, Palmer said.

The school will use the classical Christian education teaching method that, Palmer said, focuses on memory in elementary schools, logic in middle school and persuasion in high school.

“The emphasis is working with the grain of children's development,” he said.

Latin also is a staple in most classical academies, starting as early as second grade, Palmer said.

Church leaders and parents at St. Stephen's began to explore the idea of starting a school after the decades-long success of the church's Noah's Ark preschool and kindergarten program, he said. Between Noah's Ark Preschool and Mother's Morning Out, enrollment is about 200 students a year.

“Thousands of kids have come through here,” Palmer said. “Noah's Ark is already bursting at the seams with enrollment.”

Church leaders wanted to expand on something the church was doing well, he said.

St. Stephen's Classical Academy will run from classroom spaces in the church.

The plan is to have one first-grade class and a combined second- and third-grade class, depending on enrollment.

The tentative plan is for the school to “grow organically,” adding one grade a year. There is enough space at the church to expand through eighth grade. If the school is successful, Palmer said, church leaders would like to someday expand it through high school, someday.

Already, there are 18 students enrolled.

The classical academy was built on five core values: virtuous living, affordability, academic excellence, lifelong learning and integration with the community.

While the school is Protistan-based, the goal is not to be inselor of one denomination, Palmer said. Tuition is set at $4,000 a year, with a discount for referring other applicants.

A “scholarship fund was created by an independent donor who supports the mission and vision of St. Stephen's Classical Academy and wanted to be sure cost wasn't prohibitive for interested families,” Director Anna Conley said in an email to the Herald. Students who receive the scholarship likely will have a yearly tuition rate of $3,000, however the school will consider each family's needs.

Conley said it has been meaningful for her to develop a vision for the school and its students, families and community partnerships.

“For our students, I desire for St. Stephen's Classical Academy classrooms to be marked with excellence and joy,” she said. “For our families, I look forward to a community that prays together, serves together, and parents together. Finally, my hope is that our families and students then work together to serve the larger community through our collaboration with local programs and ministries. I am confident our planning for the first year at St. Stephen's Classical Academy will begin to bring this vision to life.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me