Leetsdale, other Allegheny County communities wait for word on community grant funds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leetsdale leaders hope to receive word by July 1 if the borough will receive grant money for projects in the municipality.

Leaders in the borough are awaiting notification about Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, which the borough will use to update playground equipment in Henle Park, pave the Washington Street sidewalks and build an accessible ramp at the borough building.

Leetsdale isn't alone — five other municipalities in the Quaker Valley Council of Governments (COG) await funding decisions, including Bellevue, Emsworth, Avalon, Ben Avon and Kilbuck Township.

The Quaker Valley COG is responsible for administering block grant funds to a group of municipalities along the Ohio River each year, after Allegheny County finalizes a list of eligible projects and determines allocation amounts. The federal government already has committed about $12.5 million in funding to Allegheny County for the community block grant's 2018 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

For the current fiscal year, the Quaker Valley COG received more than $440,000 in federal block grant money. Bellevue, one of its members, will use a portion of these funds to complete another phase of its ongoing Lincoln Avenue streetscape project.

“Each phase gets us about a block of revised sidewalks, benches and a general cleaning up of the common areas of our main street,” said Ron Borczyk, director of administrative services for Bellevue.

The borough hopes to continue the project using grant money it receives for the upcoming fiscal year. Elsewhere in the Quaker Valley COG, Emsworth wants to make it easier for Avonworth families to watch their daughters play softball at Mayernik Field.

“[Families] would like to have a deck in the outfield where grandparents and relatives who are unable to go all the way down to the field can sit and watch the game,” said council member Paul Getz.

County officials have already decided which projects are eligible for block grant under Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines. Still, not every eligible project will get funded, and municipal governments await a final decision on allocation.

“Three years or so ago we would be making these allocations in January,” said Robert Hurley, director of the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development.

But, he said, in recent years the county has adjusted its block grant award process timetable to sync up with the federal calendar. He hopes to notify the seven intergovernmental councils in the county of their award amounts well before July.

Stakeholders in the Quaker Valley COG also are keeping an eye on the omnibus spending bill Congress must pass by March 23. The bill will have implications for how much block grant money the COG receives in fiscal year 2019.

“If our president continues with his threat to zero out CDBG, we're going to be sitting here with two-thirds of our town renovated,” Borczyk said.

Although Congress won't take all of President Trump's 2019 budget request into account, local leaders hope legislators in Washington understand the true value of the program.

“When you talk about CDBG and its objectives, they're public improvements, blight and slum mitigation, clean water, business development — these are the kinds of things that attract private investment, that build communities,” said Susan Hockenberry, executive director of the Quaker Valley COG.

Municipal governments must decide which block grant projects to prioritize and where to find additional funding for approved projects. Hockenberry believes this matching of federal and local resources is an efficient use of taxpayer dollars that also improves quality of life for residents.

“Intergovernmental programs provide a lot of value. Oftentimes they're not known to the general public, but the impact of these projects is known, and you can see it in your communities,” she said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.