Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Quaker Valley could cut in half number of required HS gym classes

Stephanie Hacke | Monday, March 19, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Quaker Valley School District leaders are considering cutting in half the number of physical education classes required for high school students to graduate — going from four to two starting in 2018-19.

The change, coupled with moving one of two health classes now required for high school students to the middle school, would provide a greater flexibility to high school students' day, Assistant Superintendent Andrew Surloff said.

“It gives them a flexibility to explore their interests,” Surloff said.

Board members could be asked to approve the changes in April.

The proposed changes would add three 12-week elective spaces to a high school students ninth- through 12th-grade schedule. Quaker Valley High School has six periods in a day.

During this time, students could take elective classes, like art or a science elective. Physical education teachers also could offer weight training or yoga-type electives.

The proposed changes also would allow the district to “shift resources,” and ultimately require one less physical education teacher at the high school, who could be moved to the middle school to teach various courses, Surloff said. “It's about needing to find ways to creatively shift resources,” he said. School board members could vote to change the graduation requirements that exist in board policy to allow for the reduction of physical education class requirements at the high school in April.

With high school seniors already having several years of physical education classes, the change will take a couple of years to “phase in,” Surloff said.

Currently, students are required to take Health 1 and Health 2 while in high school. Under the proposal, the Health 1 course would be moved to the middle school.

With this, “the content topics would be similar but adapted to be developmentally appropriately for middle school,” Surloff said.

“The benefit of the health piece is providing students with more planned courses in health and wellness prior to reaching high school.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me