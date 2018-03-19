Quaker Valley could cut in half number of required HS gym classes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley School District leaders are considering cutting in half the number of physical education classes required for high school students to graduate — going from four to two starting in 2018-19.

The change, coupled with moving one of two health classes now required for high school students to the middle school, would provide a greater flexibility to high school students' day, Assistant Superintendent Andrew Surloff said.

“It gives them a flexibility to explore their interests,” Surloff said.

Board members could be asked to approve the changes in April.

The proposed changes would add three 12-week elective spaces to a high school students ninth- through 12th-grade schedule. Quaker Valley High School has six periods in a day.

During this time, students could take elective classes, like art or a science elective. Physical education teachers also could offer weight training or yoga-type electives.

The proposed changes also would allow the district to “shift resources,” and ultimately require one less physical education teacher at the high school, who could be moved to the middle school to teach various courses, Surloff said. “It's about needing to find ways to creatively shift resources,” he said. School board members could vote to change the graduation requirements that exist in board policy to allow for the reduction of physical education class requirements at the high school in April.

With high school seniors already having several years of physical education classes, the change will take a couple of years to “phase in,” Surloff said.

Currently, students are required to take Health 1 and Health 2 while in high school. Under the proposal, the Health 1 course would be moved to the middle school.

With this, “the content topics would be similar but adapted to be developmentally appropriately for middle school,” Surloff said.

“The benefit of the health piece is providing students with more planned courses in health and wellness prior to reaching high school.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.