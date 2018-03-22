Sewickley Herald names Man, Woman, Citizens of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Sewickley Herald has an incredibly difficult task each year deciding who to select as our annual Man, Woman and Citizens of the Year.

And, this year, is no different.

We were pleasantly inundated with your nominations of residents, school staff, spouses, friends, elected officials, and so many more individuals who all work to make the Sewickley Valley a better place.

From emails to letters mailed or slid under our door, we read all of them to help gain a better perspective of those who help shape this community.

Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination and to those who encouraged others to submit recommendations.

After much consideration, the Herald is pleased to announce this year's honorees.

For his leadership and ability to unify not only a history-making football team but also a community, Jerry Veshio has been named the Sewickley Herald's Man of the Year.

For her dedication to making children in the community feel safe and special at more than just the moment they enter her crosswalk in Edgeworth, Melanie Moul has been named the Sewickley Herald's Woman of the Year.

For their community spirit and selflessness to the people they have served, brothers Mike and Frank Yankello have been named the Sewickley Herald's Citizens of the Year.

For her dedication to leading peers within her school community, Katherine Rostek has been named the Sewickley Herald's Emerging Citizen.

In the coming weeks, learn more about these honorees through stories and photos in the Herald — in print and online.

And, make reservations to join the Herald in recognizing our newest set of honorees at the Edgeworth Club, 511 East Drive, Edgeworth, for our annual Sewickley Herald honors dinner celebration May 11. Cash bar starts at 6 p.m.; dinner follows at 7.

Dinner menu will include a classic Caesar salad; chicken piccata with Italian mixed vegetables and rice pilaf; and dessert. Guests may substitute chicken piccata with vegetarian ravioli by indicating a “V” next to their name on the reservation.

The cost is $45 per person. Reservations must be made by mailing the completed form on Page 24 to the Herald. Reservations and payment are due by May 5; payment is nonrefundable after May 5. Your reservation should indicate which of the honorees you are supporting. All reservations can be made using the form linked here .

For questions, send an email to rcherry@tribweb.com.