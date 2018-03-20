Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Leetsdale Industrial Park leaders working to address fence issue

Kristy Locklin | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

When Tony Rosenberger heard grumblings of dissatisfaction in Leetsdale, he asked borough leaders to hold a public meeting to address them.

At issue: About a half dozen Washington Street residents with garages on Monroe Way — an 18-foot-wide, right-of-way alley — would be unable to back their cars out if the industrial park erected a fence at the edge of its 13-acre property.

So, Rosenberger, the president of industrial park owner Chapman Properties, called for the March 19 meeting to discuss options, which include moving the fence line back 10 feet and putting up either a chainlink barrier, a brick wall or some other type of buffer.

Other ideas include creating a wetland, building a rain garden and mounding the land up 4 feet and planting trees on top.

At a 7 p.m. April 16 meeting in the municipal building at 373 Beaver St., Chapman will present sketches and other information on the options available. Details will be posted on the borough's website, leetsdaleboro.net.

Rosenberger, who worked on the site as an outside contractor in 1989 before becoming partner in 2005, said the industrial park is willing to sell that 10-foot setback to residents or give it to the borough, as long as there was a written agreement that the land would be maintained by the new owners.

The area has been a dumping ground for many years.

When the industrial park purchased the property, it hauled out 13 junked vehicles, including a motorhome, and other debris.

Owners of the industrial park, a mixed-use business park located on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel facility, pride themselves on keeping the area beautiful by planting trees and landscaping, Rosenberger said.

“It's your neighborhood. It's my neighborhood. We're in it together,” he said.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me