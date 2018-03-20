Leetsdale Industrial Park leaders working to address fence issue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Tony Rosenberger heard grumblings of dissatisfaction in Leetsdale, he asked borough leaders to hold a public meeting to address them.

At issue: About a half dozen Washington Street residents with garages on Monroe Way — an 18-foot-wide, right-of-way alley — would be unable to back their cars out if the industrial park erected a fence at the edge of its 13-acre property.

So, Rosenberger, the president of industrial park owner Chapman Properties, called for the March 19 meeting to discuss options, which include moving the fence line back 10 feet and putting up either a chainlink barrier, a brick wall or some other type of buffer.

Other ideas include creating a wetland, building a rain garden and mounding the land up 4 feet and planting trees on top.

At a 7 p.m. April 16 meeting in the municipal building at 373 Beaver St., Chapman will present sketches and other information on the options available. Details will be posted on the borough's website, leetsdaleboro.net.

Rosenberger, who worked on the site as an outside contractor in 1989 before becoming partner in 2005, said the industrial park is willing to sell that 10-foot setback to residents or give it to the borough, as long as there was a written agreement that the land would be maintained by the new owners.

The area has been a dumping ground for many years.

When the industrial park purchased the property, it hauled out 13 junked vehicles, including a motorhome, and other debris.

Owners of the industrial park, a mixed-use business park located on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel facility, pride themselves on keeping the area beautiful by planting trees and landscaping, Rosenberger said.

“It's your neighborhood. It's my neighborhood. We're in it together,” he said.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.