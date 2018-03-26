Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Cranberry youth group presents Living Stations service at Catholic church in Sewickley

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Monday, March 26, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Jonah Pontzius, 18, of Zelienople plays Jesus Christ in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
A member of the stage crew walks by stained glass windows as he and others prep for St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Jonah Pontzius, 18, of Zelienople has stage makeup applied to his body for his role as Jesus Christ in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Parent volunteer Beth Gavaghan help an actor with her veil prior to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Members of the St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry hold hands in prayer prior to their 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Regan Kane, 16, of Hramony laughs as she has stage makeup applied to her arms for her role as a crowd member in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Jonah Pontzius, 18, of Zelienople, dressed as Jesus Christ, checks his cell phone prior to the start of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Members of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church's youth ministry perform in their 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
A plastic container with stage makeup for the role of Jesus Christ rests on a table as members of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church's youth ministry get into costume for their 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Jonah Pontzius, 18, of Zelienople has stage makeup applied to his body for his role as Jesus Christ in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Geno Citrone, 18, of Cranberry has makeup applied to his face for his role as Simon in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Parent volunteer Tim Butler of Cranberry applies stage makeup to an actor's legs prior to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
Pews are illuminated by stained glass windows prior to the start of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
A member of the stage crew walks into a patch of light as she and others prep for St. Ferdinand Catholic Church youth ministry's 'Living Stations' prayer service at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The Cranberry-based church group travels to different churches during Lent to perform the prayer service.
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church's youth ministry presented its Living Stations prayer service on Sunday at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley.

The Cranberry-based church has presented the prayer service for the last 35 years, visiting a different church each Sunday during Lent. The group has presented the service at St. James for the last six years.

The service originally was created by Rev. Tom Galvin during his time at St. Ferdinand.

The service is made up of about 90 cast and crew members. Cast members range from eighth to 12th grade.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @KristinaS_trib.

