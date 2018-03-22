Fresh from the SXSW Festival, Sewickley native brings his folk rock back to the 'Burgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Americana Showcase, featuring The Danny Golden Band, Ferdinand the Bull and Driftwood, will be held at The Club at Stage AE on Saturday, March 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online .

A broken collar bone and Jim Morrison changed the trajectory of Daniel Sponseller's life.

Unable to play hockey due to the injury, the Sewickley native focused his attention on music, specifically The Doors. He picked up a bass and, eventually, gravitated to the electric guitar.

After graduating from Sewickley Academy, he studied music at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he expanded his instrumental repertoire to include piano and banjo. He traveled around the country practicing his craft and emulating his heroes Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

Two years ago, he moved to The Lone Star State.

"It almost seems like a blur to me how I ended up being a folk rock artist in Austin, Texas," says Sponseller, who performs under the name Danny Golden. "I'd like to be here for a bit. It's a nice place to get started in the music industry. You can get exposure to labels and management without all of the hustle and bustle of Nashville or L.A."

Fresh off an appearance at the South By Southwest Festival, he's coming back to Pittsburgh on March 24 for a concert at The Club at Stage AE.

In addition to The Danny Golden Band, the Americana Showcase will feature local acts Ferdinand the Bull and Allegheny Driftwood. Admission is $15. A dollar from each ticket sold will benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

It will be the 25-year-old's biggest Pittsburgh show to date and he's excited for his friends, family and fans to hear his latest tunes. A new full-length album is due out at the end of the summer.

"This album is a lot more folk rock than the last one and a lot more my voice – the writing, the sounds – all feel more like me," says Sponseller, whose first release "Uptown Island, Downtown Ghosts" came out in 2016.

The Sewickley Academy graduate says he will probably settle down in the 'burgh one day, but, for now he's happy being in a traveling band.

His advice to anyone who wants to make it in the entertainment business?

"If you have an interest in it, just write and practice. Practice a lot. Go to shows. Meet people," he says. "You can go to a conservatory and learn how to play, but learning how to live the life of a musician is kind of the hardest part. All you need is a little confidence and a lot of hope."

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.