Sewickley

Sewickley-based Schenley Capital hosts Pittsburgh Foundation speaker on planned giving

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 26, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
In collaboration with the Laughlin Children's Center, Schenley Capital hosted Lindsay Aroesty from The Pittsburgh Foundation to speak on planned giving to a number of Sewickley area nonprofit leaders through the Sewickley Area Non-Profit Consortium on March 15.

The event was held at The Tull Family Theater. More than 50 people associated with nonprofits attended.

Aroesty spoke about the surprise donation to the Sewickley Public Library and Heritage Valley Health System in January from Raymond Schubart Suckling. The Sewickley man's gift of about $37 million to the groups was the second largest gift in its 73-year history.

The two groups each will receive $500,000 each year annually.

Suckling had no children and never married, according to The Pittsburgh Foundation.

To honor his parents — Raymond C. and Martha S. Suckling, he established a donor-advised fund at The Pittsburgh Foundation with an initial gift of $6,000 in 1993.

His wealth largely was the result of a substantial inheritance from his parents, according to The Pittsburgh Foundation. His father was an executive at Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Co.

Schenley Capital, under the direction of President Beth Genter, manages money for a number of Sewickley-based nonprofits, along with others throughout the region.

