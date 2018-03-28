A-frame signs considered for Sewickley business district

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A proposed ordinance under consideration in Sewickley would allow for A-frame signs to be utilized by the borough businesses in the future.

Currently, under borough rules, A-frame signs are not permitted, borough Manager Kevin Flannery said in an email.

The borough's planning commission has drafted a proposed ordinance that outlines sidewalk clearance for the signs, size limitations, maintenance, appearance and display times. The draft proposed ordinance was approved by the borough's planning commission on March 7.

A comment meeting has been scheduled for April 4 from 5:45 to 7 p.m. in council chambers, 601 Thorn St., for residents and business owners to offer feedback.

If the planning commission makes a formal recommendation, the ordinance then would appear before borough council for approval, Flannery said.

Sewickley leaders noticed A-frame signs being used by borough businesses. That prompted the proposed ordinance to be drafted, which would allow for usage of A-frame signs — under specific guidelines — in the borough, said Nathan St.Germain, planning commission member.

“If we're going to be using them, then we should have an ordinance that sets guidelines,” he said.

The proposed ordinance outlines guidelines that include requiring anyone using an A-frame sign to leave 4 feet of uninhibited sidewalk for pedestrian use. All signs also must be in “good repair and free from chipping paint, cracks, gouges and loss of letters.”

Under the proposed ordinance, A-frame signs can only be outside a business during its hours of operation and cannot be larger than 32 inches wide, 36 inches tall and 32 inches deep.

“Location was a point of discourse and importance, as well as the signs themselves, relative to their maintenance and appearance,” St.Germain said.

Planning commission members also wanted to ensure that there was consistency among A-frame signs displayed in the borough, he said. No neon colors, electrically-powered copy or audio will be allowed.

Input from the business community is being sought on the ordinance, St.Germain said.

Most businesses in the borough already utilize A-frame signs, Brigitte Nguyen, president of the Sewickley Chamber of Commerce said in an email.

She said A-frame signs” are a great way to advertise special offers or promote something new for your business — which can entice people to walk thru the door. Having an official ordinance allowing these signs is a good thing because it states aesthetic and placement guidelines which are important for our community.”

With the majority of Sewickley businesses being independently-owned, Nguyen said the storefront signage should reflect that.

“Placement should be in front of the individual storefront and A-Frame signs should not be the oversized plastic signs you see in strip malls or along highways,” she said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.