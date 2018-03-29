Pa. DEP to host Sewickley public meeting on ethane pipeline

Some Sewickley-area citizen groups raising questions about plans for a 45-mile ethane pipeline through Pennsylvania are hailing a state agency's decision to hold three public hearings in April.

The Department of Environmental Protection set a hearing at Quaker Valley Middle School's auditorium for 6:30 p.m. April 5. The DEP reached out to school districts with venues that could accommodate crowds in communities closest to the proposed route, press secretary Neil Shader said. The middle school auditorium holds 500 people.

Edgeworth resident Gail Murray said she considers the DEP's decision to hold a public hearing “a victory” and she's concerned about the proximity of a pipeline to sources feeding the Ambridge Reservoir.

The reservoir provides water to 30,000 people in nine Beaver County communities and Edgeworth, Leet, Leetsdale and Bell Acres.

“I don't know if it's an option for them (Shell) to go around it, but I think they need to rethink what they are doing in general,” said Murray, a member of Communities First Sewickley Valley, a group of concerned citizens. “What we need to think about is our water. I don't think something like that belongs around water.”

Shell Pipeline Co. proposed the 97-mile ethane pipeline through three western Pennsylvania counties, as well as Ohio and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, the line would begin at MarkWest Houston Processing and Fractionation Facility in Washington County, then go through Allegheny and end in Potter, Beaver County. The pipeline would carry more than 100,000 barrels of ethane daily to Royal Dutch Shell's $6 billion plant being built in Potter.

“Shell Pipeline Co. has for more than two years engaged with landowners, community leaders and other stakeholders — in addition to conducting numerous environmental studies — to choose a route for the Falcon Pipeline that takes into consideration sensitive environmental areas, including the Ambridge Reservoir,” Shell Oil spokesman Ray Fisher said, in a written statement Friday. “Protecting the environment and ensuring the safety of communities where we operate is Shell Pipeline's top priority.”

Many residents remain concerned, however. Rosemary Stewart of Bell Acres plans to attend the public hearing, as a member of Citizens to Protect the Ambridge Reservoir, which focuses on raising awareness among customers of the Edgeworth Water Authority.

“I would like to see the pipeline rerouted. If there is an accident, what happens? Is it really worth the risk? We have many questions we want answered,” she said.

The Edgeworth Water Authority purchases its water from the Ambridge Water Authority.

“My question is if (there's a problem) and they have to switch to a different water source what does that mean?” Stewart said. The DEP confirmed that as proposed the Falcon pipeline would cross 13 unnamed tributaries to Service Creek, which feeds into the headwater streams of the Ambridge Reservoir.

The closest crossing is more than a mile upstream of the reservoir, Shader said, adding that the agency will require and review Shell's Preparedness, Prevention and Contingency Plan which will address spill prevention and emergency response.

“Additionally, we will be coordinating the review of this project with our Safe Drinking Water group to ensure that the water in the Ambridge Reservoir is protected,” Shader said in a written response. But Murray and Stewart cited problems with the Mariner East II pipeline — for natural gas — as cause for concern. The DEP ordered Sunoco to halt construction multiple times citing unreported spills and other violations of its construction permits for the project in southeast Pennsylvania. She questioned what safeguards will be or could be in place to reduce the likelihood of contamination.

Communities First has been meeting since last year, holding regular gatherings at the Sewickley Public Library for residents, to relay information about water testing, air quality, and more. The next meeting is 7 p.m. April 25.

DEP announced hearings following high public interest in the pipeline project. Other hearings were scheduled for April 3 at Central Valley High School auditorium in Monaca, Beaver County, and April 4 at Burgettstown Area Middle/High School in Washington County. The agency also extended the comment period for a water obstruction and encroachment application until April 17 and opened a public comment period that ends April 17 for an earth disturbance permit.

