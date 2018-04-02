Edgeworth to celebrate volunteers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most municipalities throughout Allegheny County depend heavily on volunteers in order to function. While administrative staff, police and public works employees all receive compensation for their duties, the decision-makers are often unpaid.

In Edgeworth, more than 25 residents, not counting the mayor and borough council, voluntarily serve in various positions. The borough will honor these volunteers with a Local Government Week, held from April 9-13.

“(Volunteers) do give a lot of time throughout the year on some of these boards and commissions,” said John Schwend, Edgeworth borough manager.

Officials plan to hold a luncheon to thank everyone who currently serves the borough. Administrative staff members hope to reach out directly to volunteers in order to set a date for this event.

“Volunteers who serve local government should be celebrated,” said Greg Butler, executive director of the Local Government Academy, a nonprofit that promotes excellence in local government. “They are local leaders that are responsible for the well-being, safety, health and infrastructure of their communities.”

In addition to honoring those who already give their time to the borough, Schwend also wants to start attracting new volunteers. Each borough newsletter already contains a paragraph seeking interested residents.

“It's hard to get people to realize that they can participate either by running for a position or by submitting an application to be on a board or a commission,” Schwend said.

Edgeworth has four committees devoted to finance and budgeting, public safety, zoning and sanitation. Volunteers also serve on the civil service, planning and shade tree commissions, as well as the zoning hearing board. Terms for each of these boards and commissions are staggered, but positions do open up every year.

“We try to keep a list of residents who are interested in these positions on file here so that as a new (position) comes open we can contact them and see if they're still interested,” Schwend said.

“But it's always good to get more people involved.”

David Martin, a dedicated Edgeworth resident who served on borough council for 10 years before joining the planning commission in 2002, acknowledged that his volunteer experience benefits both the borough and himself.

“We love this borough and we're very interested in doing whatever we can to maintain its very pleasant lifestyle,” he said. “Being involved, first on council and now on the planning commission, is a way of staying informed about what's going on in the borough.”

Edgeworth volunteers include young professionals as well as retirees, but Schwend says that most people who volunteer are older. Some, he said, have served for more than 30 years and will eventually want to retire from local government too.

“It's important to get the word out, especially to younger residents who might be interested in serving on these boards for years to come,” said Schwend.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.