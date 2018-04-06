Ministry workshop aims to help leaders find 'calling'

Jenni Bartling wants to help ministry leaders find their calling.

As managing director for the Titus Institute for Church Planting and Multiplication, Bartling will host a Coaching 101 workshop for ministry leaders April 13-14 in Ambridge.

“(Coaching) is really the process of asking someone open-ended questions about an issue they want to process, and help them get down to the root of the issue,” Bartling said. “I want (participants) to succeed — discover what God wants you to do and do it. It's not just doing it but discovering it. The more you talk about it, the more we see increased ownership and drive. People are doing things they didn't think they could do.”

Bartling said coaching applies to all aspects of life, whether it's a job or planning an anniversary party or mowing the lawn. The principles of coaching apply to ministry, teacher to student, parent to child, and friend to friend.

“When people are able to own a plan they are more likely to do it,” Bartling said. “It's not a perfunctory plan, it's a passion. If we really listened to one another, I would be out of a job. Too often, we live in a society where people don't listen.”

Bartling will discuss the rules of coaching: to ask powerful questions and practice listening.

“They will learn the foundations of a good coaching relationship,” she said. “It's not linear, it's more of a mosaic.”

Dave Ketter, who ministers at Geneva College, was in the Coaching 101 workshop last year and plans to send leaders this year.

“What's beneficial to the workshop is it gives an alternative to how our society does it. It allows a lot more creativity and diversity in solutions to problems. If all solutions look like mine, we're not going to get far,” Ketter said.

Ketter said he enjoys the hands-on aspect of the coaching — rather than a book and lecture, it is a practicum that provides immediate feedback.

Ketter has used his experience with the workshop to collaborate with other leaders and discuss goals, which is less stressful for all parties involved, he said.

“The key is two simple realities about coaching — it benefits because it allows us to believe we're not the only ones with resources; and with that humility we see that everyone has gifts and talents to bring, whether we're ministers, coaches, teachers, or team leaders. It's a leveling effect,” Ketter said.

Registration for the event is $75 ($65 for seminarians) and attendees will receive a book, notebook and snacks. The workshop is open to anyone looking to develop coaching skills or work on active listening and questioning techniques.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.