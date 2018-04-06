Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Ministry workshop aims to help leaders find 'calling'

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Friday, April 6, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Jenni Bartling wants to help ministry leaders find their calling.

As managing director for the Titus Institute for Church Planting and Multiplication, Bartling will host a Coaching 101 workshop for ministry leaders April 13-14 in Ambridge.

“(Coaching) is really the process of asking someone open-ended questions about an issue they want to process, and help them get down to the root of the issue,” Bartling said. “I want (participants) to succeed — discover what God wants you to do and do it. It's not just doing it but discovering it. The more you talk about it, the more we see increased ownership and drive. People are doing things they didn't think they could do.”

Bartling said coaching applies to all aspects of life, whether it's a job or planning an anniversary party or mowing the lawn. The principles of coaching apply to ministry, teacher to student, parent to child, and friend to friend.

“When people are able to own a plan they are more likely to do it,” Bartling said. “It's not a perfunctory plan, it's a passion. If we really listened to one another, I would be out of a job. Too often, we live in a society where people don't listen.”

Bartling will discuss the rules of coaching: to ask powerful questions and practice listening.

“They will learn the foundations of a good coaching relationship,” she said. “It's not linear, it's more of a mosaic.”

Dave Ketter, who ministers at Geneva College, was in the Coaching 101 workshop last year and plans to send leaders this year.

“What's beneficial to the workshop is it gives an alternative to how our society does it. It allows a lot more creativity and diversity in solutions to problems. If all solutions look like mine, we're not going to get far,” Ketter said.

Ketter said he enjoys the hands-on aspect of the coaching — rather than a book and lecture, it is a practicum that provides immediate feedback.

Ketter has used his experience with the workshop to collaborate with other leaders and discuss goals, which is less stressful for all parties involved, he said.

“The key is two simple realities about coaching — it benefits because it allows us to believe we're not the only ones with resources; and with that humility we see that everyone has gifts and talents to bring, whether we're ministers, coaches, teachers, or team leaders. It's a leveling effect,” Ketter said.

Registration for the event is $75 ($65 for seminarians) and attendees will receive a book, notebook and snacks. The workshop is open to anyone looking to develop coaching skills or work on active listening and questioning techniques.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me