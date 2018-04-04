Route 65 northbound closed in Glenfield
Northbound Route 65 in Glenfield is closed due to a landslide.
The road was closed Wednesday morning around 11.
Ramps to northbound Route 65 from Kilbuck Street and from Interstate 79 north are closed to traffic.
Drivers were using Deer Run Road and Blackburn Road as local detours. PennDOT's official detour routes take drivers on I-79, through Neville Island and Coraopolis to the Sewickley Bridge.
Due to the slide, Port Authority is not servicing four outbound stops, spokesman Adam Brandolph said. Those stops are Beaver at River, Beaver at Sycamore, Beaver at No. 1449, and Beaver at Glen Mitchell.
Outbound buses are detouring using Kilbuck Street to Deer Run Road to Merriman Road and Glen Mitchell Road onto Beaver Road in Glen Osborne. A temporary bus stop has been established at Glen Mitchell at Beaver, Brandolph said. Inbound service is not affected.
Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.