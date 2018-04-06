Comcast Cares Day planned at Sewickley Community Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Light breakfast and lunch will be served.

Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist with light painting, leaf and branch pickup and other small projects.

Volunteer for Comcast Cares Day at the Sewickley Community Center, 15 Chadwick St., will be held April 21.

Nearly 100 volunteers plan to come together to paint walls, till the garden and fix fences at the Sewickley Community Center on April 21 as part of Comcast Cares Day.

John Dunn, a member of Sewickley Council and a Comcast employee, is coordinating his first Comcast Cares Day by bringing together volunteers to spruce up a community “gem.”

“It's just one of those places that needs a little TLC,” said Dunn, who works in technical operations for Comcast.

After participating in Comcast Cares Days for years, a 17-year-old program where employees head out to volunteer at places including volunteer fire companies and community centers, Dunn said he wanted to lead the charge on an event this year to give back to the center.

“I want to bring a little more positive energy to them so that people realize what they do,” he said.

The center's mission is to serve as a resource for families of Sewickley and its surrounding communities and offer services and support. It's meant to serve as a safe place for children and families.

The center offers a food bank and has a pool.

Its history dates to the early 1930s.

In 1935, a group of black men formed The Young Men's Club. With the support of the Sewickley Valley Ministerial Association, the Sewickley Colored Community Center was formed.

In 1937, the center opened its doors for registration and recreational programs, according to its website. While it once served as “the focal point for the African American community,” it now is an all-inclusive community resource.

The center stood out to Dunn when his son was playing Little League years ago.

“It was a great field, but you knew they needed some help,” he said.

He lauded the work the center does.

Comcast Cares Day began in 2001. This year, it will reach a milestone of 1 million volunteers since the program's inception.

The day is a celebration and meant to spotlight the company's year-round commitment to volunteerism, according to a statement from Comcast.

The Comcast Foundation also provides grants to local community partner organizations, like the Sewickley Community Center. The grant is based on a formula that includes volunteer participation, said public relations manager Josephine Posti.

The day is meant to engage Comcast employees, as well as volunteers from the community, she said.

On April 21, volunteers from area churches and groups will come together to spruce up the center.

Dunn has been working to organize community groups and school organizations. Employees from Comcast also will volunteer on the site. There are several who live in Sewickley who are signed-up to volunteer.

Businesses likely will donate some supplies.

The more volunteers who register, the more funds Comcast donates for the site. Dunn's goal is 100 people.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.