Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Comcast Cares Day planned at Sewickley Community Center

Stephanie Hacke | Friday, April 6, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Nearly 100 volunteers plan to come together to paint walls, till the garden and fix fences at the Sewickley Community Center on April 21 as part of Comcast Cares Day.

John Dunn, a member of Sewickley Council and a Comcast employee, is coordinating his first Comcast Cares Day by bringing together volunteers to spruce up a community “gem.”

“It's just one of those places that needs a little TLC,” said Dunn, who works in technical operations for Comcast.

After participating in Comcast Cares Days for years, a 17-year-old program where employees head out to volunteer at places including volunteer fire companies and community centers, Dunn said he wanted to lead the charge on an event this year to give back to the center.

“I want to bring a little more positive energy to them so that people realize what they do,” he said.

The center's mission is to serve as a resource for families of Sewickley and its surrounding communities and offer services and support. It's meant to serve as a safe place for children and families.

The center offers a food bank and has a pool.

Its history dates to the early 1930s.

In 1935, a group of black men formed The Young Men's Club. With the support of the Sewickley Valley Ministerial Association, the Sewickley Colored Community Center was formed.

In 1937, the center opened its doors for registration and recreational programs, according to its website. While it once served as “the focal point for the African American community,” it now is an all-inclusive community resource.

The center stood out to Dunn when his son was playing Little League years ago.

“It was a great field, but you knew they needed some help,” he said.

He lauded the work the center does.

Comcast Cares Day began in 2001. This year, it will reach a milestone of 1 million volunteers since the program's inception.

The day is a celebration and meant to spotlight the company's year-round commitment to volunteerism, according to a statement from Comcast.

The Comcast Foundation also provides grants to local community partner organizations, like the Sewickley Community Center. The grant is based on a formula that includes volunteer participation, said public relations manager Josephine Posti.

The day is meant to engage Comcast employees, as well as volunteers from the community, she said.

On April 21, volunteers from area churches and groups will come together to spruce up the center.

Dunn has been working to organize community groups and school organizations. Employees from Comcast also will volunteer on the site. There are several who live in Sewickley who are signed-up to volunteer.

Businesses likely will donate some supplies.

The more volunteers who register, the more funds Comcast donates for the site. Dunn's goal is 100 people.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me