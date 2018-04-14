Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club holds third annual mentored trout fishing day

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

The Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club, in cooperation with Fern Hollow Nature Center, held its third annual mentored trout fishing day at the privately owned Soggy Bottom Lake in Sewickley Heights on Saturday.

About 200 people — some who were fishing for the first time — took part in the event held on opening day of trout season.

Henry Modic, 3, of Sewickley looks back as he fishes with grandfather Chris Modic, also of Sewickley at Soggy Bottom Lake in Sewickley Heights during a mentored trout fishing day sponsored by the Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club in cooperation with Fern Hollow Nature Center on the first day of trout season Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Prudence Thompson, 7, of Seven Fields tries to pull her fishing line out of the water as she fishes with grandfather Dan Moore, also of Seven Fields, (not pictured) at Soggy Bottom Lake in Sewickley Heights during a mentored trout fishing day sponsored by the Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club in cooperation with Fern Hollow Nature Center on the first day of trout season Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Paige Anderson, 7, of Darlington shows of the fish she caught at Soggy Bottom Lake in Sewickley Heights during a mentored trout fishing day sponsored by the Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club in cooperation with Fern Hollow Nature Center on the first day of trout season Saturday, April 14, 2018. Paige said it was her second time fishing.
Hallie Kadhim, 4, of Aleppo watches as a volunteer tries to remove the hook from a fish she reeled in while fishing with mother Emily, father Ricky and sister Miriam, 2, at Soggy Bottom Lake in Sewickley Heights during a mentored trout fishing day sponsored by the Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club in cooperation with Fern Hollow Nature Center on the first day of trout season Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Bill Kuriger of Glenfield helps granddaughter Emmie Martinez, 3, also of Glenfield, fish at Soggy Bottom Lake in Sewickley Heights during a mentored trout fishing day sponsored by the Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club in cooperation with Fern Hollow Nature Center on the first day of trout season Saturday, April 14, 2018.
A boy fishes at Soggy Bottom Lake in Sewickley Heights during a mentored trout fishing day sponsored by the Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club in cooperation with Fern Hollow Nature Center on the first day of trout season Saturday, April 14, 2018.
