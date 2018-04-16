Quaker Valley board to begin superintendent interviews

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley board members soon will begin interviewing candidates for superintendent, a district spokeswoman said last week.

In a statement, board President Sarah Heres said the district has an “impressive pool of candidates.”

District spokeswoman Angela Conigliaro declined to say how many candidates will be interviewed and also declined to provide the number of applications the district received.

“In an effort to maintain the integrity of the search process, at this time, we do not find it appropriate to provide that information,” she said in an email. “The position remains open and applications will continue to be accepted until a superintendent is selected by the board.”

The district's initial deadline was March 23, but the job post indicated it would remain open “until a successful candidate is hired.” District leaders initially planned to hire a new superintendent by May 8.

More than 400 people participated in an online survey indicating their priorities with regard to a new district leader, Heres said in the statement.

“This is an extraordinary response in a district of our size and speaks to the strong connection school have with our residents,” she said.

Board members approved a $3,000 contract with the AIU's Human Resource Division to lead the search to replace the district's current leader Heidi Ondek.

The board is seeking a replacement to Heidi Ondek, who in January announced she would resign from the district at the end of the current school year. She became superintendent in 2014 .

She will become the executive director and superintendent of the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. The Pittsburgh-based nonprofit serves about 180 students from across the region with visual impairment, blindness and other challenges.

Her departure comes as Quaker Valley leaders seek to build a new multimillion dollar high school to replace the nearly century old building in Leetsdale.

