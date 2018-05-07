Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sewickley

Sewickley Herald real estate transactions

Realstats | Monday, May 7, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Aleppo

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Hawk Vesta 2 LLC at 101 Trailside Drive for $138,750

Leet

Ethel Joines to Dena Alario at 1 Myrtle Hill Road for $290,000.

Lauri Woelfel to Ryan Kelly and Caitlin Flynn at 108 Priscilla Drive for $259,900.

Leetsdale

Susan Heberling to Jonathan and Rachel Sivley at 10 Elm Lane for $369,000.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

