Door-to-door Leetsdale food bank delivery ends at high-rise

Food delivery for some Leetsdale senior citizens – a service since the 1950s – came to an end recently as officials wanted to curb food waste.

“Some people were telling us that when we take the already made bags up to the high rise, they don't use what we give them. So there was a lot of waste,” Mayor Peter Poninsky said.

Now, instead of delivering meals to about 42 people at the seven-story Leetsdale Manor, 27 Spencer St., the food is left out for them and others at the borough building about a block away – where the food bank is based.

The borough's food bank was first established in the 1950s by the fire department, Poninsky said.

It now is supplied by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne and sponsored by North Hills Community Outreach, a nonprofit organization with locations in the North Hills, including Bellevue.

For years, food bank volunteers have delivered meals, given gift cards to local grocery stores during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and provided canned goods and some produce. It is open the first Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to individuals who qualify based on income levels.

Poninsky said last month was the first time in decades the food was not delivered to the people in the high-rise building. But the plan to avoid food waste back fired as apartment residents did not come down to the borough building at 373 Beaver St.

“I think it's more or less in protest,” he said. “Nobody likes change, especially senior citizens. That's the bulk of who benefitted.”

Attempts to reach residents at Leetsdale Manor were unsuccessful.

But it's not like those people didn't see the change coming, he said.

“We posted it all over high-rise, put a notice in bags and told them if they have any questions or concerns to call us,” Poninsky said. The mayor and his wife have managed the food bank for about six years.

And home delivery hasn't altogether stopped, he said.

Some residents in the high-rise still get the food delivered because they do not have a means for transportation. The food also is delivered to homes of 16 residents in the borough, the mayor said.

“We're the only community in the county that does door-to-door delivery,” Poninsky said.

Other than the people who are not getting food delivered to them, Poninsky said the food bank is serving the 1,300 residents of Leetsdale well.

“We're still going strong,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.