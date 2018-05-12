Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Door-to-door Leetsdale food bank delivery ends at high-rise

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Leetsdale Manor.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Leetsdale Manor.

Updated 12 hours ago

Food delivery for some Leetsdale senior citizens – a service since the 1950s – came to an end recently as officials wanted to curb food waste.

“Some people were telling us that when we take the already made bags up to the high rise, they don't use what we give them. So there was a lot of waste,” Mayor Peter Poninsky said.

Now, instead of delivering meals to about 42 people at the seven-story Leetsdale Manor, 27 Spencer St., the food is left out for them and others at the borough building about a block away – where the food bank is based.

The borough's food bank was first established in the 1950s by the fire department, Poninsky said.

It now is supplied by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne and sponsored by North Hills Community Outreach, a nonprofit organization with locations in the North Hills, including Bellevue.

For years, food bank volunteers have delivered meals, given gift cards to local grocery stores during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and provided canned goods and some produce. It is open the first Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to individuals who qualify based on income levels.

Poninsky said last month was the first time in decades the food was not delivered to the people in the high-rise building. But the plan to avoid food waste back fired as apartment residents did not come down to the borough building at 373 Beaver St.

“I think it's more or less in protest,” he said. “Nobody likes change, especially senior citizens. That's the bulk of who benefitted.”

Attempts to reach residents at Leetsdale Manor were unsuccessful.

But it's not like those people didn't see the change coming, he said.

“We posted it all over high-rise, put a notice in bags and told them if they have any questions or concerns to call us,” Poninsky said. The mayor and his wife have managed the food bank for about six years.

And home delivery hasn't altogether stopped, he said.

Some residents in the high-rise still get the food delivered because they do not have a means for transportation. The food also is delivered to homes of 16 residents in the borough, the mayor said.

“We're the only community in the county that does door-to-door delivery,” Poninsky said.

Other than the people who are not getting food delivered to them, Poninsky said the food bank is serving the 1,300 residents of Leetsdale well.

“We're still going strong,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me