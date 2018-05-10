Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sewickley

Mural at Edgeworth Elementary set to be completed by June

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Students can now take in views of the Pittsburgh skyline, Kennywood Park and even space as they swing or run around the playground at Edgeworth Elementary School.

Edgeworth faculty, parent and community volunteers and students have been busy working on a 234-foot mural at the school featuring notable area landmarks and other things of interest.

Nina Strelec, art teacher at Edgeworth Elementary, said she hopes the mural will be completed by June.

The mural, designed by fourth-graders, is the product of a grant from Agency by Design, a multiyear research initiative at Project Zero focusing on maker-centered learning. Remaining funds for the project were provided by the PTA.

Edgeworth Elementary second-grader Sebastien Holte sticks his tongue out as he helps paint a mural in the school's playground with classmates Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The school received a grant from Agency by Design for the mural, and the different was provided by the PTA.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Edgeworth Elementary second-grader Nicholas Delauter looks back as he and classmate Liam Krepsik work on a mural in the school's playground Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The school received a grant from Agency by Design for the mural, and the different was provided by the PTA.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Edgeworth Elementary second-graders Roman Gabriele (left) and Lainey Buterbaugh work on a mural in the school's playground with classmates Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The school received a grant from Agency by Design for the mural, and the different was provided by the PTA.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
