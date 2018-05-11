Sewickley May Mart to offer flowers, garden decor

“In years past, kids have decorated terracotta pots and planted something for their moms for mother's day,” Mueller said.

Outside vendors also pay to set up booths at May Mart, according to SCGG President Natalie Mueller. These vendors include nurseries, nonprofits and various community organizations. Each one will be selling garden supplies and related accessories. The 15-20 vendors at May Mart, which includes the garden clubs and other organizations, will set up their tables and booths on a two-block stretch of Broad Street that runs from Beaver to Thorn Street. There also will be a children's activity, Mueller said, although specifics haven't been confirmed yet.

Volunteers from five different area garden clubs will take part in the 53rd annual May Mart fundraiser set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12. The clubs plan to sell live items like flowers and vegetables, as well as garden statues, gloves and other equipment at their individual tables. Edgeworth Garden Club, Grapevine Garden Club, Little Garden Club, Trowel and Error Garden Club and Village Garden Club of Sewickley are all participating.

Martha Smith moved to Sewickley in 1982, but she didn't join one of the garden clubs in the area until last year. Admittedly, she never fully understood the work these organizations do for the community, until someone asked her about joining.

“I found out all the things they did but also the aspect that they are really the ones responsible for beautifying Sewickley. Now that I'm interested in, because it's giving back,” Smith said.

Smith now is a regular volunteer with the Village Garden Club of Sewickley. She's one of approximately 250 people who volunteer in five different garden clubs throughout the area. The Sewickley Civic Garden Council (SCGC) coordinates the efforts of these clubs.

According to SCGG President Natalie Mueller, each club takes on various projects in the community. These projects include window boxes at the Sewickley Public Library, as well as plantings at the Tuskegee Airmen memorial, Wolcott Park and the post office on Thorn Street, to name a few.

“Each of these areas is planted, weeded, pruned, trimmed and maintained by volunteers of garden clubs,” Mueller said.

Even when they're not doing outdoor work, club members stay busy planning fundraising events, like May Mart and the biennial garden tour, and coordinating future projects.

As of this year, the garden clubs are splitting costs with the borough for the hanging flower baskets in the business district. According to Mueller, SCGC and local volunteers are still responsible for watering and maintenance of the baskets.

In addition to the constant planning, planting and maintenance, garden club volunteers regularly identify landscaping and beautification needs throughout the community. Projects that align with SCGC's mission of “improving and preserving the appearance of the Sewickley area,” Mueller said, receive grants. Individual garden clubs often put their own funds toward these projects, too.

The annual May Mart fundraiser, SCGC's second-largest behind the garden tour, gives life to the grassroots efforts of these volunteers. Proceeds mostly go to individual garden clubs, while a small percentage of each sale goes to SCGC. The council's grants, made possible by May Mart and other fundraisers, have a direct impact on Sewickley's appearance.

According to Mueller, there's always work to be done — often too much for borough employees to handle alone.

“This is where Sewickley Civic Garden Council and the member garden clubs (come) in. The members have been contributing to the greater Sewickley area for 55 years,” Mueller said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.