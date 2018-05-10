Full-day kindergarten comes to Quaker Valley in '19-20

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley School District has found a rare opportunity to spend less, while adding more programming, as the district moves to full-day kindergarten starting with the 2019-20 school year.

School board members on April 23 approved the change to the kindergarten schedule.

Under the revision, kindergarten students — starting in 2019-20 — will attend a full-day of classes and be dismissed at 3:35 p.m. along with the rest of the elementary students. Currently, kindergarten students are dismissed at 2:15 p.m.

District leaders began to explore the move to full-day kindergarten, as they looked for ways shift resources, Assistant Superintendent Andrew Surloff said. Eliminating the 2:15 p.m. bus run will save the district $125,000.

Surloff pointed to the lack of state funding of schools in Pennsylvania and the struggle districts face every year to balance their budget. The savings will be used in other areas.

“This was an incredibly rare opportunity where you can add something and save money,” he said. “It's about shifting resources.”

District leaders had three questions: “Can we make it work with the staff we have? Does the community have an appetite for this? And, can the logistics be worked out to make it work?”

“The answer was, ‘yes, yes and yes,'” Surloff said.

A survey, conducted in February, of incoming kindergarten parents indicated 77 percent of them were in favor of the district moving to full-day kindergarten. Current kindergarten and first-grade parents were 62 percent in favor of the change. The survey also asked parents to share their thoughts, concerns, questions and feedback about the move to all-day kindergarten.

District leaders also found that the largest bus run at 2:15 p.m. took students from school to the YMCA for after-school programming.

“Our students already are going to another place instead of straight home,” Surloff said.

However, district leaders want to ensure they have a plan in place to offer the best programming to the kindergarten students for those extra 90 minutes, before making the switch, Surloff said.

District leaders will spend the next year planning for the switch.

“Obviously, we want the savings, but we would rather forgo that for a year so we can offer the best programming we can offer,” Surloff said.

Board members opted to vote now to give parents a year to plan, Surloff said. A letter also will be sent to parents whose children will attend kindergarten in 2018-19 to let them know their child still will be dismissed at 2:15 p.m. for next school year.

District leaders initially had considered making the adjustment for next year.

During the next school year, district leaders will focus on things like transportation and ensuring that when a kindergartener gets off the bus with all of the other elementary students that someone is there to greet them. Now, it's easier to tell because they're the only ones getting off the bus, Surloff said.

Teachers also will plan for how to use that extra 90 minutes most effectively.

Kindergarteners will follow a similar schedule to students in first grade, where they have “specials” or art, music, physical education, technology and library classes formally added into their schedule.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.