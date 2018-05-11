Herald set to celebrate citizens at annual honors event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Sewickley Herald will celebrate the accomplishments of five Sewickley Valley citizens on May 11 at the annual Sewickley Herald Citizens of the Year Celebration.

Reservations for the celebration at the Edgeworth Club no longer are accepted. You can learn more about each of the honorees below.

In addition to the honorees, the Herald will honor the legacy of longtime editor B.G. Shields, who died in 2017. Shields became synonymous with the Herald through a number of decades and on into retirement. Shields created the Man, Woman and Citizens of the Year honor as a way to celebrate the accomplishments of volunteers who give back to the Sewickley Valley community.

And we've done so ever since, from our first honorees — Gloria Berry and District Justice James Russo, who were honored for their work in 1976 — to the citizens celebrated this year.

Emerging Citizen: Katie Rostek

Katie Rostek likes to stay busy. She always is looking for ways to help people. She takes charge. And, she gets things done.

Rostek, a senior at Quaker Valley High School, often starts her day before the start of school, helping with an activity or club. Then, after school she stays for hours, whether it's for rehearsals for the school's musical, practicing with the choral ensemble, leading the marching band as its drum major or one of the many other activities where she's involved.

She seeks out ways to get involved and make a difference, whether through volunteering as a young Harmonist at Old Economy Village in Ambridge or choreographing the musicals for the middle school.

Man of the Year: Jerry Veshio

Retired Quaker Valley educator Jerry Veshio talks about his team more than his leadership.

Veshio, former athletic director and teacher, retired in 2011 then returned, two days before the 2017 season to lead the Quaker Valley football team as head coach. And perhaps just as unexpectedly, the team captured its first WPIAL championship — with a 2-0 win over Aliquippa — at Heinz Field in November.

Three weeks later, he led the team to its first PIAA state championship in Hershey.

“One major reason why the team flourished that season is because the assistant coaches stayed on,” Veshio said. “That was a pivotal point in my mind. The second step was meeting with the players and keeping us focused on the immediate goals. We never wavered from that.”

Woman of the Year: Melanie Moul

She's known as “Miss Mel,” and kids know on hot days there will be ice pops on her corner.

More than 30 elementary school children might pass by Melanie Moul's post each morning and afternoon at Meadow Lane and Chestnut Road in Edgeworth. In that brief span of time, she learns about them, their families, their hopes, their dreams and their fears.

On hot days she brings ice pops from Safran's. At Halloween she arrives in costume and at Christmas she wears festive attire. Sometimes, she shovels the crosswalks.

“This is my favorite job that God chose for me,” said Moul, 52, who studied at Geneva College, with the goal of counseling students. “I want to be a happy point when they go to school in the morning. Sometimes they write me notes. All of those notes are in my Bible. And when I'm down, I read those notes. And I think, ‘This is where God richly planted me.'”

Citizens of the Year: Mike and Frank Yankello

Near Frank Yankello's basement workshop in Moon, the phone rings.

It might be a service call. Or a request for a TV installation. The brothers relocated their service business to their home workshops when they closed their longtime Sewickley storefront in February. They say they go about doing what they love the best they can, with love for their customers, as well.

“Our customers became our friends,” said Mike Yankello, 85, of Leet.

For their community spirit, brothers Mike and Frank Yankello have been named the Sewickley Herald's Citizens of the Year for the newspaper's 42nd annual Sewickley Herald Man, Woman & Citizens of the Year event, celebrating people and organizations whose commitment amplifies community spirit.

“This is something we never expected,” Mike said. “You don't do things in your life for a reward. And when you get an award for what you do, I tell you, it's shocking.”

