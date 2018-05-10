Pittsburgh Philharmonic to perform at Quaker Valley MS

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For one of its final concerts of the season, the Pittsburgh Philharmonic will for the first time perform at Quaker Valley Middle School on May 11.

The orchestra relocated to the Sewickley school pending the sale of one of its former venues: the Mt. Alvernia campus in Millvale.

Dubbed “Story Time,” the concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 11 and will feature a performance of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's symphonic suite “Scheherazade.” Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

“The allure of Quaker Valley, for us, was the support from the administration,” Pittsburgh Philharmonic President Carolyn Keller said.

Keller said the orchestra possibly could perform at the school again in the future, though no commitments have been made.

Quaker Valley spokeswoman Angela Conigliaro said the district is “always open” to partnering with community organizations.

“We're happy to help out the philharmonic,” Conigliaro said. “Thankfully, our auditorium was open and they were happy with that.”

Keller called the auditorium a premiere location, complimenting its acoustic wood paneling and capacity to seat several hundred. She said the orchestra had been looking at performance venues since the fall, and considered its rehearsal space at the PYCO School of Music in the North Hills among them.

The philharmonic's final performance of the year will be held May 12 at the Butler County Community College's Succop Theater. Following both performances, audience members can mingle with the musicians at an ice cream social.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.