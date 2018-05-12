Sewickley leaders to consider A-frame sidewalk signs next month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sewickley Council members this week delayed adopting an ordinance regulating A-frame signs in the borough's business district until June.

Council member Tom DeFazio said the borough should get more input on the ordinance from businesses.

So between now and June 12 — when council will vote to consider the ordinance — council members will talk to several Sewickley business owners to get their thoughts on the ordinance, borough Manager Kevin Flannery said.

As Flannery suggested at the meeting, the adoption process for the ordinance will be lengthy.

“This is going to take close to two or three months,” he said. “You have to send it to the county, because it changes your zoning ordinance, you have to send it to all the municipalities that are part of your joint zoning and all your adjacent communities, so there's a time issue.”

The draft ordinance on A-frame signs has gone through several iterations in the past few months and offers guidelines to business owners on the proper use of these signs in Sewickley's business district.

Although A-frame signs technically aren't permitted in the borough right now, council and planning commission members said they have noticed many business owners placing them in front of or near their businesses, blocking access to sidewalks and ramps.

Since then, Sewickley officials have decided they wanted rules regulating the size, location and appearance of the signs, planning commission member Nathan St. Germain told the Sewickley Herald in a previous interview.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.