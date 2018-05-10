Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sewickley

Quaker Valley to choose superintendent in June

Stephanie Hacke | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:22 a.m.
Quaker Valley Superintendent Heidi Ondek stands for a photo inside Quaker Valley Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014.
Kristina Serafini | Trib Total Media
Quaker Valley Superintendent Heidi Ondek stands for a photo inside Quaker Valley Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014.

Updated 12 hours ago

Quaker Valley board members plan to conclude the search for the district's next superintendent by the end of June.

Board President Sarah Heres, in a statement to the Sewickley Herald this week, said board members are continuing their search to replace outgoing Superintendent Heidi Ondek .

District leaders initially had planned to hire a new superintendent by May 8.

In April, “all the applications were reviewed and we invited a number of current superintendents and assistant superintendents for a first-round interview ,” Heres said.

Five candidates now will be invited for longer interviews in the following weeks, she said. All nine school board members will be a part of this process.

“The intention of the board is to keep the process moving given the ongoing priorities of the board members and the candidates,” Heres said.

“The board is working diligently and hopes to have a decision made before the end of June to allow for a smooth transition of leadership,” she added.

The district is seeking a new superintendent to replace Ondek, who announced in January she would resign from the district at the end of the current school year. She became superintendent in 2014 .

The district entered a $3,000 contract with the AIU's Human Resource Division to lead the search for its next leader.

Ondek will become the executive director and superintendent of the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. The Pittsburgh-based nonprofit serves about 180 students from across the region with visual impairment, blindness and other challenges.

Her departure comes as Quaker Valley leaders seek to build a new multimillion dollar high school to replace the nearly century old building in Leetsdale.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

