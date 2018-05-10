Quaker Valley students get with the programming in Python class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Quaker Valley School Board recently approved the addition of a new computer science class titled “Introduction to Programming using Python.”

This full-year course is offered to students in grades 9-12 and assumes no prior programming experience.

The class has been developed in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon's School of Computer Science and serves as a broad introduction to the field, according to a news release from the school district.

Python is an easy-to learn, high-level computer language used in many computational courses and disciplines. Students will learn the basics and gradually harness the power of Python's more advanced features to make games and solve real-world problems.

All students will have the opportunity to learn coding skills and programming.

Officials believe the best way to learn the program is by using it, so students will be immersed in coding on the first day of class. Throughout the course, students will use graphics that are visually engaging, solve problems that allow for multiple correct solutions and work through creative tasks that let students explore topics of interest.

Carnegie partnered with Quaker Valley during the 2017-18 school year to pilot a new computer science curriculum at the high school.

A group of students recently visited Carnegie Mellon, where they listened to met with researchers.

The partnership will continue and further courses will be developed in conjunction with CMU to expand Quaker Valley's Computer Science offerings.