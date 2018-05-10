Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Quaker Valley students get with the programming in Python class

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 12:16 p.m.
Quaker Valley School District

Updated 11 hours ago

The Quaker Valley School Board recently approved the addition of a new computer science class titled “Introduction to Programming using Python.”

This full-year course is offered to students in grades 9-12 and assumes no prior programming experience.

The class has been developed in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon's School of Computer Science and serves as a broad introduction to the field, according to a news release from the school district.

Python is an easy-to learn, high-level computer language used in many computational courses and disciplines. Students will learn the basics and gradually harness the power of Python's more advanced features to make games and solve real-world problems.

All students will have the opportunity to learn coding skills and programming.

Officials believe the best way to learn the program is by using it, so students will be immersed in coding on the first day of class. Throughout the course, students will use graphics that are visually engaging, solve problems that allow for multiple correct solutions and work through creative tasks that let students explore topics of interest.

Carnegie partnered with Quaker Valley during the 2017-18 school year to pilot a new computer science curriculum at the high school.

A group of students recently visited Carnegie Mellon, where they listened to met with researchers.

The partnership will continue and further courses will be developed in conjunction with CMU to expand Quaker Valley's Computer Science offerings.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me