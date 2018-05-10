Sewickley Academy sets dates for 'Curious Incident' presentation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sewickley Academy Senior School will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at 7 p.m. May 17- 19 in the school's Rea Auditorium.

The show is a new interpretation of the best-selling novel that places the audience inside the mind of a person on the autism spectrum.

It begins with the story of Christina, 15, of England, standing next to a woman's dead dog at seven minutes past midnight.

Christina, who is under suspicion, records each fact in the book she is writing as she attempts to solve the mystery of who murdered the dog. Although Christina is on the autism spectrum and has difficulty understanding emotional and non-verbal cues, she is exceptionally bright and gifted in solving mathematical problems. However, she struggles with many issues of everyday life.

Christina's journey to solving the mystery takes her places she has never ventured.

Light, movement, projections and stark sets all contribute to the often-funny show, according to a release from the school.

The shows are free and open to the public.