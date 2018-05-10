Sewickley Academy's Autumn Menzock honored for artwork
Updated 10 hours ago
Sewickley Academy junior Autumn Menzock recently received third place in the National Congressional Art Competition for her local district.
Her piece placed third out of 40 entries from area high school students including Shady Side Academy and The Lincoln Park School. Autumn attended a reception at North Hills Art Center held by U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus where she received the award.
Autumn created the piece last year using ink, watercolor and a metallic pen she received from a monthly subscription to Sketchbox.
“I did not create it specifically for any contest or show. I was just experimenting with some new tools and a new style as all of my previous work was representational,” she explained in a release from the school. “I ended up being really happy with it and posted it on Instagram. After a lot of positive feedback, I continued with the new style and started to create more abstract work in my AP art class.”
To see more of Autumn's artwork, follow @autumnologyart on Instagram.