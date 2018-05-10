Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Sewickley Academy's Autumn Menzock honored for artwork

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Autumn Menzock is awarded third place in the National Congressional Art Competition for her local district. U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus presents her with the award.
Sewickley Academy
Autumn Menzock is awarded third place in the National Congressional Art Competition for her local district. U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus presents her with the award.

Updated 10 hours ago

Sewickley Academy junior Autumn Menzock recently received third place in the National Congressional Art Competition for her local district.

Her piece placed third out of 40 entries from area high school students including Shady Side Academy and The Lincoln Park School. Autumn attended a reception at North Hills Art Center held by U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus where she received the award.

Autumn created the piece last year using ink, watercolor and a metallic pen she received from a monthly subscription to Sketchbox.

“I did not create it specifically for any contest or show. I was just experimenting with some new tools and a new style as all of my previous work was representational,” she explained in a release from the school. “I ended up being really happy with it and posted it on Instagram. After a lot of positive feedback, I continued with the new style and started to create more abstract work in my AP art class.”

To see more of Autumn's artwork, follow @autumnologyart on Instagram.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me