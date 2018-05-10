Sewickley Academy senior awarded honor for demonstrating 'American Spirit'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sewickley Academy senior Michael Hertzberg has been named the Pennsylvania recipient of the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award given by the National WWII Museum.

The award is part of the New Orleans museum's annual American Spirit Awards.

One student from each state and the District of Columbia who demonstrates the “American Spirit” in his or her community is recognized by the museum.

The award honors students who exhibit “the values of leadership, teamwork, tolerance, creativity and perseverance that can and should be learned and lived by all Americans regardless of age,” according to the rules.

WWII Museum officials said that “during World War II, when 6-year-old Billy Michal from Zimmerman, La., helped his one-room school win a statewide scrap-metal collection contest, he understood that every citizen—no matter their age—could contribute to our victory in the war. Billy's example, and the actions of millions of other students on the home front, reminds us that service to country and community helps create active, engaged citizens.”

As part of the award, Hertzberg and a parent or chaperone will receive an all-expense paid trip to New Orleans to attend the 2018 American Spirit Awards in June.