Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Sewickley Academy sophomores score tops in American Chemical Society competition

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 10 hours ago

Sewickley Academy sophomores Tim Han and Erin Mahoney took first and second prize, respectively, in a competition sponsored by the local chapter of the American Chemical Society.

The two won the awards based on their scores on a two-hour exam given each year by the society.

“Dr. (Susan) Zawacky told us about the chemistry contest that tests our knowledge and skills with an opportunity to win prizes and real money,” Han said in a release issued by the school. “Since I liked chemistry and did fairly well in the honors chemistry class, I was determined to participate in the contest.”

Zawacky is a senior school chemistry teacher at Sewickley Academy.

Since 1945, the Pittsburgh section of the American Chemical Society has sponsored an annual competition for secondary students. The competition “recognizes outstanding achievement by the students and their teachers as well as encouraging interest in chemistry among school students,” according to the group.

Han and Mahoney took different approaches to preparing for the exam, but both acknowledged that their in-school classes provided solid preparation.

Later this month, both students will attend an awards dinner at Duquesne University.

This year, 101 students from 20 schools competed for prizes and scholarships. First-place winners receive $250; second-place winners get $150; and third-place finishers are given $100.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me