Sewickley Academy students part of championship robotics team

Four Sewickley Academy students recently walked away as top finishers in the FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics World Championship in Detroit.

Senior James Walton, juniors Aydin Turkay and Jayvir Monga and freshman Christina Walton competed as part of the Giant Diencephalic BrainSTEM robotics team and won first place.

The BrainSTEM team played through the nine qualification matches during three days and was eventually selected by the captain of the team in first place at that time to compete with that group in the divisional finals.

The group swept through the semifinals and finals to earn the top spot in the competition.

The best-of-three championship was held at Ford Field in Detroit with more than 40,000 people watching from the stands and online.

James Walton has been participating in competitive robotics for seven years, Christina Walton for six years, and Turkay and Monga for five years, according to a school news release.