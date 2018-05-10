Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Sewickley Academy students part of championship robotics team

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Sewickley Academy

Updated 10 hours ago

Four Sewickley Academy students recently walked away as top finishers in the FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics World Championship in Detroit.

Senior James Walton, juniors Aydin Turkay and Jayvir Monga and freshman Christina Walton competed as part of the Giant Diencephalic BrainSTEM robotics team and won first place.

The BrainSTEM team played through the nine qualification matches during three days and was eventually selected by the captain of the team in first place at that time to compete with that group in the divisional finals.

The group swept through the semifinals and finals to earn the top spot in the competition.

The best-of-three championship was held at Ford Field in Detroit with more than 40,000 people watching from the stands and online.

James Walton has been participating in competitive robotics for seven years, Christina Walton for six years, and Turkay and Monga for five years, according to a school news release.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me