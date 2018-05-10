Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sewickley

Quaker Valley team advances to 'Hometown High Q' semifinals

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Quaker Valley

Updated 10 hours ago

The team from Quaker Valley High School qualified for KDKA's “Hometown High Q” semifinals by winning the quarterfinal playoff that aired recently on the CBS affiliate.

Hometown High Q is an academic challenge hosted by KDKA morning anchor Rick Dayton.

The local team earned 460 points while defeating Upper St. Clair and Hampton High Schools. This is the third time in the last four years that Quaker Valley has reached the semifinal round.

The team comprises seniors Jake Musial, Annika Christensen, and Michael Parker along with alternates Natasha Napolitano and John Corbett. They are coached by high school math teacher Matt Welch and assisted by academic specialist Linda Conlon. The team will move on to the High Q semifinals in June. The air date for that episode has not been announced.

