Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Quaker Valley to take part in Remake Learning Days

Sewickley Herald | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:48 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Quaker Valley School District will once again host events for Remake Learning Days running May 17-25.

This regional, family-friendly festival features more than 270 learning events designed for children of all ages. Many events are free to the public.

For a complete listing of events, go to RemakeLearningDays.org .

Local events include:

• Storytelling Through Making at Quaker Valley Middle School Library and Makerspace

May 17, 5-7 p.m.

The worlds of makerspace technology and storytelling come together as participants write and produce their own stop- motion animated shorts using a Sphero SPRK+ robot to code the story. Participants also can experiment with live-action digital Toy Theater. During the event, short films and stories created by Quaker Valley Middle School sixth-graders will be screened in the library.

• Sea, Air, and Land Open House at Quaker Valley High School

May 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Quaker Valley High School physics students will show off their “Sea, Air, Land” robotics projects during this session. Those in attendance will hear how the students designed and built their devices and view demonstrations of their engineering/problem-solving skills. Participants also will become involved in hands-on design challenges created by the student teams.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me