Quaker Valley to take part in Remake Learning Days
Updated 10 hours ago
The Quaker Valley School District will once again host events for Remake Learning Days running May 17-25.
This regional, family-friendly festival features more than 270 learning events designed for children of all ages. Many events are free to the public.
For a complete listing of events, go to RemakeLearningDays.org .
Local events include:
• Storytelling Through Making at Quaker Valley Middle School Library and Makerspace
May 17, 5-7 p.m.
The worlds of makerspace technology and storytelling come together as participants write and produce their own stop- motion animated shorts using a Sphero SPRK+ robot to code the story. Participants also can experiment with live-action digital Toy Theater. During the event, short films and stories created by Quaker Valley Middle School sixth-graders will be screened in the library.
• Sea, Air, and Land Open House at Quaker Valley High School
May 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Quaker Valley High School physics students will show off their “Sea, Air, Land” robotics projects during this session. Those in attendance will hear how the students designed and built their devices and view demonstrations of their engineering/problem-solving skills. Participants also will become involved in hands-on design challenges created by the student teams.